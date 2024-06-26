Eligible clean hydrogen property

Use in connection with a qualified clean hydrogen project (government verification required) of the acquiring taxpayer in Canada Has not been previously used, or acquired for use or lease Situated in Canada Types of qualifying equipment: Electrolysis equipment used all or substantially all to produce hydrogen through electrolysis of water ; Natural gas reforming equipment used all or substantially all to produce hydrogen through natural gas reforming, including certain specified equipment; Clean ammonia equipment used for the sole purpose of producing ammonia; Dual-use electricity and heat equipment that is part of a clean hydrogen project and that supports the production of hydrogen by reforming natural gas and that is certain energy generation equipment, certain electrical transmission equipment, or certain energy distribution equipment; Dual-use hydrogen and ammonia equipment that is part of a clean hydrogen project used for the generation of oxygen and nitrogen to be used in both hydrogen and ammonia production; Integrated ancillary equipment to any of the equipment described above and used solely to support the functioning of such equipment within a hydrogen or ammonia production process as part of certain specified subsystems; or Safety and monitoring equipment used as part of a control, monitoring or safety system solely to support any of the equipment descried above. Cannot be excluded property