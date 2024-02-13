On June 29, 2023, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (the "CNSC") and the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (the "US NRC" and, together with the CNSC, the "Regulators") released their joint Report titled "Final Report concerning Tristructural Isotropic (TRISO) Fuel Qualification"1 (the "Report").2 The Report establishes a common regulatory position between the Regulators on the qualification of tristructural isotropic (TRISO) fuels and identifies gaps in the understanding of the technology. This Report is a significant step forward for use of TRISO fuels in North America.

TRISO fuels are not a novel concept;3 however, interest in the technology has increased with the advancement of nuclear reactors and the desire for safer alternatives to traditional fuels. TRISO fuels are a formidable fuel alternative since they can withstand pressures and temperatures of up to 500 bar and 1600°C, respectively, and can resist neutron irradiation, corrosion and oxidation.4 These characteristics provide protections from conditions consistent with nuclear meltdowns and are a result of the fuel's structural design.

TRISO fuel consists of a nuclear material encased by three layers of "isotropic materials" – usually in a spherical or cylindrical geometry. Though each particular design can vary, TRISO fuels are typically coated in three different layers: (1) carbon, which absorbs the nuclear reaction products; (2) pyrolytic carbon, which provides the fuel's ability to withstand high temperatures and pressure; and (3) silicon carbide, which contains metallic fission products and provides additional strength.5 The bulk of the Report's discussion centers on the literature concerning the structure of TRISO fuel, its promised qualities and its ability to withstand the conditions of nuclear reactors.

Figure 1: Diagram of a typical TRISO fuel pellet

The Report outlines the Regulator's common position on the regulation and assessment of TRISO fuels. In particular, the Report acknowledges the broad range of operating conditions at which TRISO fuels may be used and identifies areas of concern, regulatory gaps, important qualification metrics and areas requiring further investigation. Though the Report confirms various broad generalities applicable to TRISO fuels, it emphasizes the need to regulate each proposed use on a case-by-case basis6 subject to existing regulatory practices in place.

Canada's nuclear regulations are designed to be broad; however, they have been, for the most part, only applied commercially to Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) reactors – a Canadian-designed heavy water reactor. The application of these regulations to TRISO fuels will pose new challenges where cooperation with industry will play a vital role. Notably, the Report speaks to ongoing engagements by the Regulators with Kairos Power, Ultra-Safe Nuclear Corporation ("Ultra-Safe") and X-Energy who have all proposed the use of TRISO fuels in their reactor designs.

Ultra-Safe has been working with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) to develop TRISO fuels7 and has an active microreactor deployment project in Chalk River, Ontario.8 Likewise, X-Energy has been particularly active in Saskatchewan, agreeing to collaborate with Cameco9, the First Nation Power Authority10 and the Saskatchewan Industrial & Mining Suppliers Association Inc.,11 among others, to explore opportunities and build capacity for advanced small modular reactors.

The Report marks a pivotal moment in nuclear fuel technology and offers a promising pathway towards a safer and more resilient approach to nuclear energy production. Though the Report highlights critical areas for ongoing research and regulatory adaptation for the safe and risk-informed use of TRISO fuels, it has also opened up a new avenue for proponents hoping to deploy their rector designs in Canada.

