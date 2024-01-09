Legislation for the period 12/07 to 12/20
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-61
|An Act respecting water, source water, drinking water, wastewater and related infrastructure on First Nation lands
|C-322
|An Act to develop a national framework to establish a school food program
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, December 20, 2023:
Broadcasting Act
|SI/2023-80
|Order Declining to Refer Back to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission Broadcasting Decision CRTC 2023-245
Canada Labour Code
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
Arctic Waters Pollution Prevention Act
|SOR/2023-257
|Vessel Construction and Equipment Regulations
Canada Petroleum Resources Act
|SOR/2023-268
|Order Amending the Order Prohibiting Certain Activities in Arctic Offshore Waters, 2022
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
|SOR/2023-274
|Regulations Amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations
Canada Student Loans Act
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
Apprentice Loans Act
|SOR/2023-273
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Related to Student Loans and Apprentice Loans
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2023-275
|Regulations Amending the Passenger Automobile and Light Truck Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations
Contraventions Act
|SOR/2023-266
|Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations (Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
|SOR/2023-265
|Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations (Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992)
Employment Equity Act
|SOR/2023-267
|Regulations Amending the Employment Equity Regulations
Employment Insurance Act
|SOR/2023-272
|Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations (Pilot Project No. 22)
Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Act
|SOR/2023-270
|Order Designating Provinces Under Subsection 6(1) of the Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Act
|SOR/2023-269
|Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Regulations (Criteria, Time Limits, Interest and Circumstances)
|SOR/2023-271
|Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Regulations (Dispute Resolution)
Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act (Sergei Magnitsky Law)
|SOR/2023-262
|Regulations Amending the Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Regulations
Security of Canada Information Disclosure Act
|SOR/2023-256
|Order Amending Schedule 3 to the Security of Canada Information Disclosure Act
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2023-258
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2023-264
|Regulations Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2023-263
|Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 9, 2023:
Species at Risk Act
- Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Chestnut-collared Longspur and Nine Other Wildlife Species)
Aeronautics Act
- Regulations amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Parts I, III, IV and VI to VIII – Air Navigation Services)
Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992
- Amending the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Canadian Update)
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 16, 2023:
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Transborder Criminality)
Preclearance Act, 2016
- Preclearance in the United States Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Regulations Amending the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages, SC 2023, c 15
- Section 23 in force January 1, 2024 (PC 2023-1301)
An Act to amend the Canada Business Corporations Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts, SC 2023, c 29
- Sections 1 to 19 in force January 22, 2024 (PC 2023-1228)
Budget Implementation Act, 2019, No. 1, SC 2019, c 29
- Division 26 of Part 4 in force December 09, 2023 (PC 2023-1216)
Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2022, SC 2022, c 19
- Sections 146, 147, 150 to 152, 157 and 158, subsections 159(2) and (3) and sections 160 and 166 in force December 09, 2023 (PC 2023-1223)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
December 15, 2023
- Bill C-56, Affordable Housing and Groceries Act — Chapter No. 31
- Bill C-21, An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms) — Chapter No. 32
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 9, 2023:
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Ministerial Instructions with respect to the submission of online applications for permanent resident visas and other documents
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication of final decision after assessment of 26 industry-restricted gas oils and kerosenes specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of final decision after assessment of five Siloxanes Group substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 16, 2023:
Insurance Companies Act
- Definity Insurance Company — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 16, 2023:
- Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America and Assumption Mutual Life Insurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreement
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 9, 2023:
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 16, 2023:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review of order — Hot-rolled carbon steel plate
- Inquiry — Laboratory and scientific equipment
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Canadian Transportation Act
- Regulated interswitching rates for 2024
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 9, 2023:
Environment, Dept. of the
- Notice with respect to reporting of greenhouse gases (GHGs) for 2024 and 2025
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2023:
Court of Justice Act
|Alta Reg 137/2023
|Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation
Court of King's Bench Act
|Alta Reg 137/2023
|Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation
Insurance Act
|Alta Reg 141/2023
|Automobile Insurance Rate Board Fees (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 140/2023
|Classes of Insurance (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Judgement Interest Act
|Alta Reg 138/2023
|Judgement Interest Amendment Regulation
Judicature Act
|Alta Reg 139/2023
|Surrogate Rules Amendment Regulation
Unclaimed Personal Property and Vested Property Act
|Alta Reg 142/2023
|General (Expiry Date Extension) Regulation
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
December 7, 2023
- Bill 1, Alberta Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 2, Alberta Pension Protection Act — Chapter No. A-29.5
- Bill 3, Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 10
- Bill 4, Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 13
- Bill 5, Public Sector Employers Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 12
- Bill 6, Public Health Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 11
- Bill 7, Engineering and Geoscience Professions Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 7
- Bill 8, Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 8
- Bill 9, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 9
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, December 15, 2023:
Insurance Act
- Notice of Adjustment to the Minor Injury Amount
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 12, 2023:
Oil and Gas Activities Act
|Errata
|In Volume 66, No. 10 of The British Columbia Gazette, Part II, in BC Reg 145/2023, on pages 516 to 521, every instance of the text that reads "this subsection" should read "this section".
Assessment Act
|BC Reg 272/2023
|Amends BC Reg 236/2017 — Restricted-Use Property Valuation Regulation
|BC Reg 273/2023
|Amends BC Reg 304/2010 — Port Land Valuation Regulation
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 276/2023
|Amends BC Reg 533/95 — Provincial Court (Child, Family and Community Service Act) Rules
|BC Reg 277/2023
|Amends BC Regs
168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules
Energy Resource Activities Act
|BC Reg 279/2023
|
Amends BC Regs
Evidence Act
|BC Reg 277/2023
|Amends BC Reg 249/78 — Sound Recording Regulations
Forest Act
|BC Reg 280/2023
|Amends BC Reg 381/2008 — BC Timber Sales Regulation
Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Renewable and Low Carbon Fuel Requirements) Act
|BC Reg 282/2023
|Repeals BC Reg 394/2008 — Renewable and Low Carbon Fuel Requirements Regulation
Laboratory Services Act
|BC Reg 284/2023
|Amends BC Reg 52/2015 — Laboratory Services Regulation
Local Government Act
|BC Reg 262/2023
|Enacts Local Government Zoning Bylaw Regulation
|BC Reg 263/2023
|Enacts Local Government Transit-Oriented Areas Regulation
|BC Reg 266/2023
|Enacts Designation of Transit-Oriented Areas Regulation
|BC Reg 267/2023
|Amends BC Reg 263/2023 — Local Government Transit-Oriented Areas Regulation
Low Carbon Fuels Act
|BC Reg 282/2023
|Enacts Low Carbon Fuels (General) Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 285/2023
|Amends B.C. Reg. 179/2023
Ports Property Tax Act
|BC Reg 287/2023
|Amends BC Reg 309/2010 — Eligible Port Property Designation Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 288/2023
|Amends BC Reg 196/97 — Securities Regulation
Repeals BC Reg 283/2002 — National Instrument 81-104 Alternative Mutual Funds
Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act
|BC Reg 268/2023
|Enacts Short-Term Rental Accommodations Regulation
Strata Property Act
|BC Reg 261/2023
|Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation
Unclaimed Property Act
|BC Reg 277/2023
|Amends BC Reg 37/2005 — Court Funds Regulation
Vancouver Charter
|BC Reg 264/2023
|Enacts Vancouver Zoning Bylaw Regulation
|BC Reg 265/2023
|Enacts Vancouver Transit-Oriented Areas Regulation
|BC Reg 266/2023
|Enacts Designation of Transit-Oriented Areas Regulation
|BC Reg 267/2023
|Amends BC Reg 265/2023 — Vancouver Transit-Oriented Areas Regulation
|BC Reg 269/2023
|Amends BC Reg 189/2007 — Vancouver Charter By-Law Enforcement Ticket Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 19, 2023:
Commercial Transport Act
|BC Reg 290/2023
|Amends BC Reg 30/78 — Commercial Transport Regulations
Insurance Corporation Act
|BC Reg 294/2023
|Amends BC Reg 241/2014 — Permitted Cost of Services (Off-Road Vehicle) Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 291/2023
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
|BC Reg 292/2023
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Zero-Emission Vehicles Act
|BC Reg 291/2023
|Amends BC Reg 196/2020 — Zero-Emission Vehicles Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 12, 2023:
Business Corporations Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 20
- Section 21, other than paragraph (a), in force December 11, 2023 (BC Reg 274/2023)
Crime Victim Assistance Amendment Act, SBC 2023, c 36
- Act in force January 1, 2024 (BC Reg 270/2023)
Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Statutes Amendment Act, 2018, SBC 2018, c 15
- Section 1 in force June 1, 2024 (BC Reg 278/2023)
Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 45
- Various provisions in force December 7, 2023 (BC Reg 262/2023)
- Various provisions in force December 7, 2023 (BC Reg 264/2023)
- Sections 44 and 45 in force December 7, 2023 (BC Reg 265/2023)
Housing Statutes (Transit-Oriented Areas) Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 48
- Various provisions in force December 7, 2023 (BC Reg 263/2023)
- Sections 12 to 17, 20 and 22 in force December 7, 2023 (BC Reg 265/2023)
- Sections 8, 10, 19 and 21 in force June 30, 2024 (BC Reg 267/2023)
Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act, SBC 2022, c 40
- Various provisions in force January 15, 2024 (BC Reg 275/2023)
Low Carbon Fuels Act, SBC 2022, c 21
- Various provisions in force January 1, 2024 (BC Reg 282/2023)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023, SBC 2023, c 16
- Section 44 in force January 1, 2024 (BC Reg 286/2023)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 3), 2023, SBC 2023, c. 47
- Sections 1 to 15 in force January 15, 2024(BC Reg 277/2023)
- Sections 16 to 24 in force January 1, 2024 (BC Reg 282/2023)
Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act, SBC 2023, c 32
- Various provisions in force December 7, 2023 and May 1, 2024 (BC Reg 268/2023)
Strata Property Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 21
- Various provisions in force December 6, 2023 (BC Reg 261/2023)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 19, 2023:
Intimate Images Protection Act, SBC 2023, c 11
- Act, except as it enacts section 3 (2) (a), in force January 29, 2024 (BC Reg 293/2023)
Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 17
- Sections 3, 20 and 30 in force April 5, 2024 (BC Reg 291/2023)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|6
|The Manitoba Assistance Amendment Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Property Tax and Insulation Assistance Act
|Man Reg 150/2023
|General School Tax Rebate Regulation
The Accessibility for Manitobans Act
|Man Reg 151/2023
|Accessible Transportation Standard Regulation
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Procurement Act
|NB Reg 2023-65
|NB Reg 2014-93, amendment
Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act
|NB Reg 2023-66
|General Regulation
Judicature Act
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|NB Reg 2023-67
|NB Reg 82-73, amendment
Nursing Homes Act
|NB Reg 2023-69
|NB Reg 2009-75, amendment
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, December 13, 2023:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations and changes to Companion Policy 31-103CP Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations ("Proposed Amendments").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2023:
Gaming Control Act
|NS Reg 212/2023
|Casino Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 205/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 215/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021
|O Reg 417/23
|Definitions and Prescribed Provisions, amending O Reg 436/22
Building Code Act, 1992
|O Reg 390/23
|Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 383/23
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 388/23
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 375/23
|Definitions and Exemptions, amending O Reg 160/99
Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010
|O Reg 377/23
|General, amending O Reg 389/10
Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006
|O Reg 378/23
|General, amending O Reg 261/22
Invasive Species Act, 2015
|O Reg 380/23
|General, amending O Reg 354/16
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|O Reg 382/23
|General, amending O Reg 745/21
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 376/23
|Definitions and Exemptions, amending O Reg 161/99
Pharmacy Act, 1991
|O Reg 385/23
|General, amending O Reg 202/94
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
|O Reg 386/23
|Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96
Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997
|O Reg 387/23
|General, amending O Reg 175/98
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Electricity Act, 1998
December 20, 2023
Extending Exemptions for Legacy Clean Energy Credit Contracts — Comments by January 15, 2024
Endangered Species Act, RSO 2007
December 20, 2023
Regulatory changes under the Endangered Species Act to improve implementation of the species at risk program — Comments by February 20, 2024
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
December 20, 2023
Proposed Change to Support Building Homes and Transit Faster and Support Electrification by amending the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 Requirement for a Leave to Construct — Comments by February 3, 2024
Pharmacy Act, 1991
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act, 1990
December 13, 2023
Ontario College of Pharmacists: General Regulation 202/94 made under the Pharmacy Act, 1991, and consequential amendments to other regulations and statutes — Comments by January 12, 2024
Reducing Inefficiencies Act (Infrastructure Statute Law Amendments), 2023 (formerly Bill 69)
December 15, 2023
Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Proposed Regulatory Amendments — Comments by February 2, 2024
Orders In Council
Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9
- The following provisions in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 1734/2023)
- Schedule 29, sections 1-3, 6-10, which amend the Private Career Colleges Act, 2005
- Schedule 29, section 11, which amends the Employment Standards Act, 2000
- Schedule 29, section 12, which amends the Licence Appeal Tribunal Act, 1999
- Schedule 29, section 13, which amends the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities Act
- Schedule 29, sections 14, which amends the Occupational Health and Safety Act
- Schedule 29, section 15, which amends the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997
Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 12
- Schedule 6, subsections 5(1), (3), 7, 8(1), 10(4)-(8), 11(3), 15, which amend the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, 2019 (OIC 1735/2023)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|46
|Loi sur l'amélioration de la protection des enfants dans les services de garde éducatifs
|48
|Loi modifiant principalement le Code de la sécurité routière afin d'introduire des dispositions relatives aux systèmes de détection et d'autres dispositions en matière de sécurité routière
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|46
|An Act to improve the protection of children receiving educational childcare services
|48
|An Act to amend mainly the Highway Safety Code to introduce provisions relating to detection systems and other highway safety-related provisions
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 décembre 2023:
Code des professions
|Décret 1706-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels
|Décret 1707-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes de délivrance et de détention des permis de radiologie
|Décret 1708-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'exercice des activités décrites aux articles 39.7 et 39.8 du Code des professions
Loi sur l'administration fiscale
Loi sur les impôts
Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec
Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec
|Décret 1726-2023
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur
l'administration fiscale
Loi sur les huissiers de justice
|OC 1734-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires des huissiers de justice
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
|Décret 1751-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la certification des résidences privées pour aînés
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 1763-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 décembre 2023:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
|Décret 1744-2023
|Règlement abrogeant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des ingénieurs
|Décret 1745-2023
|Règlement abrogeant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des architectes
|Décret 1746-2023
|Règlement abrogeant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des arpenteurs-géomètres
|Décret 1747-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains contrats de services des organismes publics
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 13, 2023:
Professional Code
|OC 1706-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders
|OC 1707-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting standards for the issue and holding of radiology permits
|OC 1708-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the performance of the activities described in sections 39.7 and 39.8 of the Professional Code
Tax Administration Act
Taxation Act
Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan
Act respecting the Québec sales tax
|OC 1726-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fiscal
administration
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting tax exemptions granted to certain international non-governmental organizations and to certain employees of such organizations and to members of their families
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Taxation Act
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contributions to the Québec Pension Plan
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Québec sales tax
Court Bailiffs Act
|OC 1734-2023
|Regulation to amend the Tariff of fees of court bailiffs
Act respecting health services and social services
|OC 1751-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the certification of private seniors' residences
Environment Quality Act
|OC 1763-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 20, 2023:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
|OC 1744-2023
|Regulation to revoke the Engineers' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation
|OC 1745-2023
|Regulation to revoke the Architects' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation
|OC 1746-2023
|Regulation to revoke the Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des arpenteurs-géomètres
|OC 1747-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain service contracts of public bodies
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 décembre 2023:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 décembre 2023:
Loi sur l'accès aux documents des
organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements
personnels
Loi sur la protection des renseignements personnels dans le secteur privé
- Regulation respecting the anonymization of personal information
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 13, 2023:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 20, 2023:
Act respecting Access to documents held by public
bodies and the Protection of personal information
Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector
- Regulation respecting the anonymization of personal information
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 décembre 2023:
Loi sur les cités et villes
Code municipal du Québec
Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal
Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Loi sur les sociétés de transport en commun
|AM 2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement décrétant le seuil de la dépense d'un contrat qui ne peut être adjugé qu'après une demande de soumissions publique, le délai minimal de réception des soumissions et le plafond de la dépense permettant de limiter le territoire de provenance de celle-ci — Arrêté de la ministre des Affaires municipales
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|AM 2023-1009
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphèr — Arrêté 2023-1009 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
|AM 2023-1010
|Règlement relatif aux projets de biométhanisation des lisiers admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires — Arrêté 2023-1010 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 décembre 2023:
Loi sur la conservation du patrimoine naturel
|AM 2023-1011
|Désignation d'un milieu naturel délimité sur un plan de l'Île-Brion, situé dans la région de la Gaspésie−Îles-de-la-Madeleine — Arrêté 2023-1011 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Loi sur les instruments dérivés
|AM 2023-21
|Règlement 93-101 sur la conduite commerciale en dérivés — Arrêté numéro I-14.01-2023-21 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 13, 2023:
Cities and Towns Act
Municipal Code of Québec
Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal
Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Act respecting public transport authoritie
|MO 2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation ordering the expenditure threshold for a contract that may be awarded only after a public call for tenders, the minimum time for the receipt of tenders and the expenditure ceiling allowing the territory from which tenders originate to be limited — Order of the Minister of Municipal Affairs
Environment Quality Act
|MO 2023-1009
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere — Order 2023-1009 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
|MO 2023-1010
|Regulation respecting manure anaerobic digestion projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits — Order 2023-1010 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 20, 2023:
Natural Heritage Conservation Act
|MO 2023-1011
|Designation of a natural setting with boundaries established on a plan of Île Brion, in the Gaspésie-Îles-dela-Madeleine region — Order 2023-1011 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Park
Derivatives Act
|MO 2023-21
|Regulation 93-101 respecting Derivatives: Business Conduct — Order number I-14.01-2023-21 of the Minister of Finance
Sanctions
6 décembre 2023
- Loi nº 38, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la gouvernance et la gestion des ressources informationnelles des organismes publics et des entreprises du gouvernement et d'autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 28
- Loi nº 43, Loi sur l'apostille des documents destinés à être produits dans un État étranger partie à la Convention de La Haye du 5 octobre 1961 supprimant l'exigence de la légalisation des actes publics étrangers — Chapitre nº 29
7 décembre 2023
- Loi nº 23, Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur l'instruction publique et édictant la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation — Chapitre nº 32
- Loi nº 35, Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 21 mars 2023 et modifiant d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 30
- Loi nº 40, Loi visant notamment à réformer les cours municipales et à améliorer l'efficacité, l'accessibilité et la performance du système de justice — Chapitre nº 31
8 décembre 2023
- Loi nº 39, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la fiscalité municipale et d'autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 33
Assents
December 6, 2023
- Bill 38, An Act to amend the Act respecting the governance and management of the information resources of public bodies and government enterprises and other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 28
- Bill 43, An Act respecting Apostilles for documents to be produced in a foreign State party to the Hague Convention of 5 October 1961 Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents — Chapter No. 29
December 7, 2023
- Bill 23, An Act to amend mainly the Education Act and to enact the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en éducation — Chapter No. 32
- Bill 35, An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 21 March 2023 and amending other provisions — Chapter No. 30
- Bill 40, An Act mainly to reform municipal courts and to improve the justice system's efficiency, accessibility and performance — Chapter No. 31
December 8, 2023
- Bill 39, An Act to amend the Act respecting municipal taxation and other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 33
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 décembre 2023:
Loi sur le courtage immobilier
- Arrêté numéro C-73.2-2023-19 du ministre des Finances — Formulaires (Erratum)
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 13, 2023:
Real Estate Brokerage Act
- Order C-73.2-2023-19 of the Minister of Finance — Forms (Erratum)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 8, 2023:
The Justices of the Peace Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 112/2023
|The Justices of the Peace Amendment Regulations, 2023
The Construction Codes Act
|Sask Reg 117/2023
|The Building Code (Adoption of Code) Amendment Regulations, 2023
|Sask Reg 118/2023
|The Energy Code (Adoption of Code) Amendment Regulations, 2023
|Sask Reg 119/2023
|The Plumbing Code (Adoption of Code) Amendment Regulations, 2023
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2023:
The Saskatchewan Water Security Act
|Sask Reg 123/2023
|The Water Security Agency Amendment Regulations, 2023
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The SaskEnergy (Carbon Tax Fairness for Families) Amendment Act, 2023
- Act in force December 20, 2023 (OC 629/2023)
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2023:
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2023/142
|Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Recommended Dawson Regional Land Use Plan) (2023)
