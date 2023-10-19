Brad Gilmour speaks with the Globe and Mail about the federal government pressing forward with a pair of contentious new regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, despite last Friday's Supreme Court of Canada decision that the government overstepped its constitutional bounds with one of its existing environmental laws. He notes that the Supreme Court has been very clear that Parliament does not have broad regulatory authority in respect of greenhouse gases. In its recent decision, the Court specifically characterized anticipated greenhouse gas emissions from a project as non-federal effects.
Bennett Jones represented the Attorney General of Alberta in the Supreme Court proceedings.
The Globe and Mail writes that Brad, "pointed to other sections of the ruling stating that greenhouse gas emissions that transcend borders have not been sufficiently proven to meet national-concern requirements—historically applied to localized pollution impacts around projects—to justify related regulatory powers afforded by the Impact Assessment Act. (Mr. Gilmour represented Alberta in the court proceedings, but said he was not speaking on behalf of the province in an interview.)
That makes it an "open question," he said, how narrowly Ottawa's authority to regulate emissions will be interpreted in future judgments."
Globe and Mail subscribers can read the full article here.
Bennett Jones wrote on the decision and what it means in Supreme Court of Canada Rules Impact Assessment Act Unconstitutional.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.