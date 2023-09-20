Canada:
There's A Lot Of Optimism Around Profitability In Energy (Video)
20 September 2023
Bennett Jones LLP
Pat Maguire joins BNN Bloomberg live on the floor of the World Petroleum
Congress in Calgary to discuss global demand for Canadian oil
& gas, the energy transition and decarbonization, CCUS,
hydrogen, why the federal government needs to move faster on
rolling out investment tax credits (ITCs) and the pause on
renewable energy project approvals in Alberta.
