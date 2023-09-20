Pat Maguire joins BNN Bloomberg live on the floor of the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary to discuss global demand for Canadian oil & gas, the energy transition and decarbonization, CCUS, hydrogen, why the federal government needs to move faster on rolling out investment tax credits (ITCs) and the pause on renewable energy project approvals in Alberta.

