Legislation for the period 08/11 to 08/23

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, August 16, 2023:

Broadcasting Act

SOR/2023-181 Direction Amending the Direction to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission Respecting the Implementation of the Canada—United States—Mexico Agreement

Canada Labour Code

SOR/2023-180 Regulations Amending the Exemptions from and Modifications to Hours of Work Provisions Regulations and the Administrative Monetary Penalties (Canada Labour Code) Regulations

Justice For Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act (Sergei Magnitsky Law)

SOR/2023-179 Regulations Amending the Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-178 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations SOR/2023-177 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations SOR/2023-174 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2023-176 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2023-175 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Special Economic Measures Act

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 19, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Clean Electricity Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 19, 2023:

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-008-23 — Release of RSS-247, Issue 3

Notice No. SMSE-012-23 — Publication of RSS-198, Issue 1

Energy Efficiency Act

Notice of intent to align Canada's Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016, for energy efficiency and testing standards of refrigerators and refrigerator-freezers, freezers, dishwashers, clothes washers and clothes dryers with those of the United States Department of Energy

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 12, 2023:

HomeEquity Bank — Designation of office for the service of enforcement notices

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 12, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiry — Biomedical waste removal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 19, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 823570189RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-006

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2023:

Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Alta Reg 104/2023 Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 15, 2023:

Safety Standards Act

BC Reg 200/2023 Amends BC Reg 103/2004 — Gas Safety Regulation

Notices / Avis

British Columbia Gazette, Part I, August 10, 2023:

Ministry of Citizens' Services

The Ministry of Citizens' Services no longer publishes Corporate Registry Notices in The British Columbia Gazette, for filings under the Business Corporations Act, Societies Act, Partnership Act and Cooperative Association Act. Information on filings under those statutes is now available in a fully searchable and printable format online at www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca

Manitoba / Manitoba

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Personal Health Information Privacy and Access Act

NB Reg 2023-44 NB Reg 2010-112, amendment

Occupational Health and Safety Act

NB Reg 2023-45 NB Reg 2004-130, amendment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Management of Greenhouse Gas Act

NLR 56/23 Management of Greenhouse Gas Reporting Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 11, 2023:

Environment Act

NS Reg 138/2023 Solid Waste-Resource Management Regulations — amendment NS Reg 139/2023 Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging, Paper Products and Packaging-Like Products Regulations

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 135/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 136/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 137/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 11, 2023:

Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition Commission Act, SNS 2018, c 40

Act in force August 1, 2023 (NS Reg 141/2023)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Aggregate Resources Act

O Reg 262/23 General, amending O Reg 244/97

Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Act, 1991

O Reg 275/23 General, amending O Reg 21/12

Chiropody Act, 1991

O Reg 276/23 Registration, amending O Reg 830/93

Chiropractic Act, 1991

O Reg 277/23 Registration, amending O Reg 137/11

City of Toronto Act, 2006

O Reg 251/23 Local Improvement Charges — Priority Lien Status, amending O Reg 596/06 O Reg 255/23 Prescribed Areas — Section 114 of the Act

Dental Hygiene Act, 1991

O Reg 278/23 General, amending O Reg 218/94

Dental Technology Act, 1991

O Reg 279/23 Registration, amending O Reg 874/93

Dentistry Act, 1991

O Reg 280/23 General, amending O Reg 205/94

Denturism Act, 1991

O Reg 281/23 Registration, amending O Reg 833/93

Dietetics Act, 1991

O Reg 282/23 General, amending O Reg 593/94

Greenbelt Act, 2005

O Reg 249/23 Hearings Conducted by a Hearing Officer, amending O Reg 348/07

Homeopathy Act, 2007

O Reg 283/23 Registration, amending O Reg 18/14

Kinesiology Act, 2007

O Reg 284/23 General, amending O Reg 401/12

Massage Therapy Act, 1991

O Reg 285/23 Registration, amending O Reg 864/93

Medical Laboratory Technology Act, 1991

O Reg 287/23 General, amending O Reg 207/94

Medical Radiation and Imaging Technology Act, 2017

O Reg 288/23 Registration, amending O Reg 866/93

Medicine Act, 1991

O Reg 286/23 Registration, amending O Reg 865/93

Midwifery Act, 1991

O Reg 289/23 Registration, amending O Reg 168/11

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 252/23 Local Improvement Charges — Priority Lien Status, amending O Reg 586/06 O Reg 253/23 Waste Management, amending Reg 815 of RRO 1990

Naturopathy Act, 2007

O Reg 290/23 Registration, amending O Reg 84/14

Nursing Act, 1991

O Reg 291/23 General, amending O Reg 275/94

Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Act, 2001

O Reg 250/23 Hearings Conducted by a Hearing Officer, amending O Reg 369/06

Occupational Therapy Act, 1991

O Reg 292/23 General, amending O Reg 226/96

Opticianry Act, 1991

O Reg 293/23 Registration, amending O Reg 869/93

Optometry Act, 1991

O Reg 294/23 Registration, amending O Reg 837/93

Pharmacy Act, 1991

O Reg 295/23 General, amending O Reg 202/94

Physiotherapy Act, 1991

O Reg 296/23 General, amending O Reg 532/98

Planning Act

O Reg 246/23 Plans of Subdivision, amending O Reg 544/06 O Reg 247/23 Zoning By-Laws, Holding By-Laws and Interim Control By-Laws, amending O Reg 545/06 O Reg 248/23 Transitional Provisions under Section 70.5 of the Act — Continuation and Disposition of Matters and Proceedings, amending O Reg 548/06 O Reg 254/23 Prescribed Areas — Section 41 of the Act O Reg 256/23 Community Benefits Charges and Parkland, amending O Reg 509/20 O Reg 257/23 Consent Applications, amending O Reg 197/96 O Reg 258/23 Delegation of Authority of Minister to Give Consents, amending O Reg 136/95 O Reg 259/23 Exemption from Approval (Official Plan Amendments), amending O Reg 525/97 O Reg 260/23 Official Plans and Plan Amendments, amending O Reg 543/06

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 263/23 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Psychology Act, 1991

O Reg 297/23 Registration, amending O Reg 74/15

Psychotherapy Act, 2007

O Reg 298/23 Registration, amending O Reg 67/15

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

O Reg 301/23 Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96

Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991

O Reg 299/23 General, amending O Reg 596/94

Traditional Chinese Medicine Act, 2006

O Reg 300/23 Registration, amending O Reg 27/13

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

August 11, 2023

Promoting Transit and Keeping Penalties off Rates — Comments by September 25, 2023

Community Net Metering

August 21, 2023

Streamlining and clarifying net metering regulatory requirements — Comments by September 20, 2023

Proclamations / Proclamations

Ontario Gazette, August 12, 2023:

Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 1

Sections 1, 2(4), 4(1), (2), 8, 10-13, 16(1), (2), (4), 17(2), (3), 18(2), 19, 22(1), 23, 25, 27-29, 31, 32(1), (2), (5)-(8), (11), (14), (15), which amend the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002, in force December 1, 2023

Section 33, which amends the Collection and Debt Settlement Services Act, in force December 1, 2023

Section 34, which amends the Licence Appeal Tribunal Act, 1999, in force December 1, 2023

Section 35, which amends the Ontario Labour Mobility Act, 2009, in force December 1, 2023

Section 36, which amends the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force December 1, 2023

Section 37, which amends the Safety and Consumer Statutes Administration Act, 1996, in force December 1, 2023

Section 38, which amends the Toronto Islands Residential Community Stewardship Act, 1993, in force December 1, 2023

Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 11

Schedule 2, sections 5, 15(4), 26, 27, which amend the Education Act, in force July 28, 2023

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, August 12, 2023:

Ontario Energy Board

Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code

Notice of Amendments to the Transmission System Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 août 2023:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif aux projets de destruction d'halocarbures admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 23, 2023:

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting halocarbon destruction projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 18, 2023:

The Justices of the Peace Act, 1988

Sask Reg 71/2023 The Justices of the Peace (Commission) Amendment Regulations, 2023

The Financial Administration Act, 1993

Sask Reg 72/2023 The Oil and Gas Processing Investment Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2023 Sask Reg 73/2023 The Petroleum Innovation Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2023 Sask Reg 74/2023 The Oil Infrastructure Investment Program Amendment Regulations, 2023

The Crown Minerals Act

Sask Reg 75/2023 The Oil and Gas Tenure Registry (Election to Apply Credits) Amendment Regulations, 2023

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 11, 2023:

The Licensed Practical Nurses Act, 2000

Saskatchewan Association of Licensed Practical Nurses — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments (Licensure after Supervised Practice Experience)

The Registered Nurses Act, 1988

Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2023:

Building Standards Act

YOIC 2023/95 Regulation to amend the Building Code Modifications Regulation (2023)

Oil and Gas Act

YOIC 2023/34 Withdrawal from Disposal of Certain Yukon Oil and Gas Lands (Liard First Nation) Order (2023)

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining

YOIC 2023/106 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Liard First Nation) (2023)



