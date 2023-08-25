Legislation for the period 08/11 to 08/23
Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser
In This Issue
table
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, August 16, 2023:
Broadcasting Act
|SOR/2023-181
|Direction Amending the Direction to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission Respecting the Implementation of the Canada—United States—Mexico Agreement
Canada Labour Code
|SOR/2023-180
|Regulations Amending the Exemptions from and Modifications to Hours of Work Provisions Regulations and the Administrative Monetary Penalties (Canada Labour Code) Regulations
Justice For Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act (Sergei Magnitsky Law)
|SOR/2023-179
|Regulations Amending the Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2023-178
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations
|SOR/2023-177
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2023-174
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2023-176
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2023-175
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Special Economic Measures Act
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 19, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Clean Electricity Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 19, 2023:
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-008-23 — Release of RSS-247, Issue 3
- Notice No. SMSE-012-23 — Publication of RSS-198, Issue 1
Energy Efficiency Act
- Notice of intent to align Canada's Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016, for energy efficiency and testing standards of refrigerators and refrigerator-freezers, freezers, dishwashers, clothes washers and clothes dryers with those of the United States Department of Energy
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 12, 2023:
- HomeEquity Bank — Designation of office for the service of enforcement notices
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 12, 2023:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry — Biomedical waste removal
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 19, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 823570189RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-006
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2023:
Oil and Gas Conservation Act
|Alta Reg 104/2023
|Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 15, 2023:
Safety Standards Act
|BC Reg 200/2023
|Amends BC Reg 103/2004 — Gas Safety Regulation
Notices / Avis
British Columbia Gazette, Part I, August 10, 2023:
Ministry of Citizens' Services
- The Ministry of Citizens' Services no longer publishes Corporate Registry Notices in The British Columbia Gazette, for filings under the Business Corporations Act, Societies Act, Partnership Act and Cooperative Association Act. Information on filings under those statutes is now available in a fully searchable and printable format online at www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Personal Health Information Privacy and Access Act
|NB Reg 2023-44
|NB Reg 2010-112, amendment
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|NB Reg 2023-45
|NB Reg 2004-130, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Management of Greenhouse Gas Act
|NLR 56/23
|Management of Greenhouse Gas Reporting Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 11, 2023:
Environment Act
|NS Reg 138/2023
|Solid Waste-Resource Management Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 139/2023
|Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging, Paper Products and Packaging-Like Products Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 135/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 136/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 137/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 11, 2023:
Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition Commission Act, SNS 2018, c 40
- Act in force August 1, 2023 (NS Reg 141/2023)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Aggregate Resources Act
|O Reg 262/23
|General, amending O Reg 244/97
Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Act, 1991
|O Reg 275/23
|General, amending O Reg 21/12
Chiropody Act, 1991
|O Reg 276/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 830/93
Chiropractic Act, 1991
|O Reg 277/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 137/11
City of Toronto Act, 2006
|O Reg 251/23
|Local Improvement Charges — Priority Lien Status, amending O Reg 596/06
|O Reg 255/23
|Prescribed Areas — Section 114 of the Act
Dental Hygiene Act, 1991
|O Reg 278/23
|General, amending O Reg 218/94
Dental Technology Act, 1991
|O Reg 279/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 874/93
Dentistry Act, 1991
|O Reg 280/23
|General, amending O Reg 205/94
Denturism Act, 1991
|O Reg 281/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 833/93
Dietetics Act, 1991
|O Reg 282/23
|General, amending O Reg 593/94
Greenbelt Act, 2005
|O Reg 249/23
|Hearings Conducted by a Hearing Officer, amending O Reg 348/07
Homeopathy Act, 2007
|O Reg 283/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 18/14
Kinesiology Act, 2007
|O Reg 284/23
|General, amending O Reg 401/12
Massage Therapy Act, 1991
|O Reg 285/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 864/93
Medical Laboratory Technology Act, 1991
|O Reg 287/23
|General, amending O Reg 207/94
Medical Radiation and Imaging Technology Act, 2017
|O Reg 288/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 866/93
Medicine Act, 1991
|O Reg 286/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 865/93
Midwifery Act, 1991
|O Reg 289/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 168/11
Municipal Act, 2001
|O Reg 252/23
|Local Improvement Charges — Priority Lien Status, amending O Reg 586/06
|O Reg 253/23
|Waste Management, amending Reg 815 of RRO 1990
Naturopathy Act, 2007
|O Reg 290/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 84/14
Nursing Act, 1991
|O Reg 291/23
|General, amending O Reg 275/94
Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Act, 2001
|O Reg 250/23
|Hearings Conducted by a Hearing Officer, amending O Reg 369/06
Occupational Therapy Act, 1991
|O Reg 292/23
|General, amending O Reg 226/96
Opticianry Act, 1991
|O Reg 293/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 869/93
Optometry Act, 1991
|O Reg 294/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 837/93
Pharmacy Act, 1991
|O Reg 295/23
|General, amending O Reg 202/94
Physiotherapy Act, 1991
|O Reg 296/23
|General, amending O Reg 532/98
Planning Act
|O Reg 246/23
|Plans of Subdivision, amending O Reg 544/06
|O Reg 247/23
|Zoning By-Laws, Holding By-Laws and Interim Control By-Laws, amending O Reg 545/06
|O Reg 248/23
|Transitional Provisions under Section 70.5 of the Act — Continuation and Disposition of Matters and Proceedings, amending O Reg 548/06
|O Reg 254/23
|Prescribed Areas — Section 41 of the Act
|O Reg 256/23
|Community Benefits Charges and Parkland, amending O Reg 509/20
|O Reg 257/23
|Consent Applications, amending O Reg 197/96
|O Reg 258/23
|Delegation of Authority of Minister to Give Consents, amending O Reg 136/95
|O Reg 259/23
|Exemption from Approval (Official Plan Amendments), amending O Reg 525/97
|O Reg 260/23
|Official Plans and Plan Amendments, amending O Reg 543/06
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 263/23
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Psychology Act, 1991
|O Reg 297/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 74/15
Psychotherapy Act, 2007
|O Reg 298/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 67/15
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
|O Reg 301/23
|Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96
Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991
|O Reg 299/23
|General, amending O Reg 596/94
Traditional Chinese Medicine Act, 2006
|O Reg 300/23
|Registration, amending O Reg 27/13
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
August 11, 2023
Promoting Transit and Keeping Penalties off Rates — Comments by September 25, 2023
Community Net Metering
August 21, 2023
Streamlining and clarifying net metering regulatory requirements — Comments by September 20, 2023
Proclamations / Proclamations
Ontario Gazette, August 12, 2023:
Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 1
- Sections 1, 2(4), 4(1), (2), 8, 10-13, 16(1), (2), (4), 17(2), (3), 18(2), 19, 22(1), 23, 25, 27-29, 31, 32(1), (2), (5)-(8), (11), (14), (15), which amend the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002, in force December 1, 2023
- Section 33, which amends the Collection and Debt Settlement Services Act, in force December 1, 2023
- Section 34, which amends the Licence Appeal Tribunal Act, 1999, in force December 1, 2023
- Section 35, which amends the Ontario Labour Mobility Act, 2009, in force December 1, 2023
- Section 36, which amends the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force December 1, 2023
- Section 37, which amends the Safety and Consumer Statutes Administration Act, 1996, in force December 1, 2023
- Section 38, which amends the Toronto Islands Residential Community Stewardship Act, 1993, in force December 1, 2023
Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 11
- Schedule 2, sections 5, 15(4), 26, 27, which amend the Education Act, in force July 28, 2023
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, August 12, 2023:
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code
- Notice of Amendments to the Transmission System Code
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 août 2023:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif aux projets de destruction d'halocarbures admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 23, 2023:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting halocarbon destruction projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 18, 2023:
The Justices of the Peace Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 71/2023
|The Justices of the Peace (Commission) Amendment Regulations, 2023
The Financial Administration Act, 1993
|Sask Reg 72/2023
|The Oil and Gas Processing Investment Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2023
|Sask Reg 73/2023
|The Petroleum Innovation Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2023
|Sask Reg 74/2023
|The Oil Infrastructure Investment Program Amendment Regulations, 2023
The Crown Minerals Act
|Sask Reg 75/2023
|The Oil and Gas Tenure Registry (Election to Apply Credits) Amendment Regulations, 2023
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 11, 2023:
The Licensed Practical Nurses Act, 2000
- Saskatchewan Association of Licensed Practical Nurses — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments (Licensure after Supervised Practice Experience)
The Registered Nurses Act, 1988
- Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2023:
Building Standards Act
|YOIC 2023/95
|Regulation to amend the Building Code Modifications Regulation (2023)
Oil and Gas Act
|YOIC 2023/34
|Withdrawal from Disposal of Certain Yukon Oil and Gas Lands (Liard First Nation) Order (2023)
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining
|YOIC 2023/106
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Liard First Nation) (2023)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.