As part of its goal to be carbon neutral by 2050, the City of Montréal adopted the By-law concerning greenhouse gas emission disclosures and ratings of large buildings in 2021.

(21-042)1 (the "By-law").

The By-law requires owners of large buildings to disclose to the City the sources (electricity, natural gas, steam, hot water, etc.) and quantities of energy consumed by their buildings.

The By-law is being implemented in phases, as follows:

Buildings of 5,000 m2 to 14,999 m2 or 50 dwellings or more (including condominiums): reporting of 2022 data by June 30, 2023

Buildings of 2,000 m2 or more, or with 25 to 49 dwellings (including condominiums): reporting of 2023 data by June 30, 2024.

The data must be disclosed according to the procedures defined in Schedule B of the By-law.

With this measure, the City aims to gain a better understanding of the amount of greenhouse gases (GHGs) produced by large buildings. Under the By-law, the City will assign a "GHG emission performance rating" to each building, to be displayed by the owner and published on the City's website.

Applying the By-law would raise confidentiality and access to information issues, particularly for condos, where the syndicate of co-ownersmust access the owners' data in order to comply with the By-law. The City seems to have acknowledged these issues,2 and information-sharing gateways between it and Hydro-Québec and Énergir are now reportedly operational.3

The By-law applies only to the territory of the City of Montréal and not to the 14 other cities that make up the Montréal agglomeration.

