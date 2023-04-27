ARTICLE

On April 11, 2023, PlantFuel Life Inc. ("PlantFuel") (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: PLFLF) (FSE: BR1B) announced the closing of its previously announced business combination with 1402105 B.C. Ltd. dba BeeImmune ("BeeImmune"), a company in the business of producing and selling branded bee pollen, pursuant to which PlantFuel acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of BeeImmune.

The transaction was completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, whereby, among other things: (a) a wholly-owned subsidiary of PlantFuel amalgamated with BeeImmune to form an amalgamated company named "BeeImmune Distribution Inc."; (b) all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BeeImmune were exchanged for common shares of PlantFuel on a 1:1.045 basis; and (c) BeeImmune Distribution Inc. became a wholly-owned subsidiary of PlantFuel.

Gowling WLG advised BeeImmune with respect to this business combination with a team that included Peter Simeon, Sharagim Habibi, Ashley Andaya and James Stewart.

