On March 31, 2023, Hydro-Québec issued a call for tenders (A/O 2023-01) for a total of 1,500 megawatts of electricity generated from wind power. This follows the Government of Quebec's adoption of two new orders-in-council on March 15, 2023, to help the province meet its long-term energy needs.

According to the Hydro-Québec Electricity Supply Plan 2023-2032, the demand for electricity is predicted to increase by 25 terawatt-hours, or 14%, over the 2022–2032 period. These orders in council were a follow-up on the draft Regulation respecting a 1,500-megawatt block of wind energy published on February 23, 2023.

Parties interested in submitting a bid pursuant to A/O 2023-01 must respect various milestones, including the submission of the call for tenders' registration form no later than May 25, 2023, and the submission of the bid no later than 4 p.m. on September 12, 2023.

One of the minimal requirements added to the call for tenders is for bidders to obtain a copy of a resolution passed by the community where the project is being considered to ensure the social acceptability of the project.

Hydro-Québec has already published designated zones where the future project can be carried out to facilitate the integration of the projects to the wider electrical network. Regions identified include Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Rivière-du-Loup, Nicolet, Baie-Comeau, the Montréal area, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Montérégie, Des Cantons and Montmagny.

Hydro-Québec's objective is for the commissioning and connection to the grid to take place between December 1, 2027, and December 1, 2029. The objective is also for the projects to be as cost-effective as possible, while promoting socioeconomic spinoffs in host communities and minimizing the impact on agricultural lands.

