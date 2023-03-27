Canada:
SECURE Sells Integrated Solutions Business In Western Canada
27 March 2023
Gowling WLG
On March 15, 2023, Secure Energy Services Inc.
("SECURE") (through a wholly-owned subsidiary) disposed
of its Integrated Fluids Solutions business in Western Canada to a
company which provides recycling services for the oil and gas
industry.
SECURE is a leading environmental and energy infrastructure
business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.
Andrew Lamb of Gowling WLG advised SECURE with respect to this
disposition.
