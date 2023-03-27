On March 15, 2023, Secure Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE") (through a wholly-owned subsidiary) disposed of its Integrated Fluids Solutions business in Western Canada to a company which provides recycling services for the oil and gas industry.

SECURE is a leading environmental and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Andrew Lamb of Gowling WLG advised SECURE with respect to this disposition.

