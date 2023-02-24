Canada:
Un revirement à 180 degré dans la demande en énergie des industries québécoises
24 February 2023
Fasken (French)
Le désir de décarbonation des entreprises
québécoises a créé une grande pression
sur le distributeur d'électricité
québécois, et ce, en 18 mois à peine.
C'est ce qui explique entre
autres pourquoi le surplus de 40 TWh d'Hydro-Québec,
dont on parlait encore en 2021, est devenu en quelques mois un
manque à gagner de 100 TWh d'ici 2050. «Mais 2050,
c'est encore loin, on a du temps pour s'adapter»,
note Maxence Huard-Lefebvre.
