Le désir de décarbonation des entreprises québécoises a créé une grande pression sur le distributeur d'électricité québécois, et ce, en 18 mois à peine.

C'est ce qui explique entre autres pourquoi le surplus de 40 TWh d'Hydro-Québec, dont on parlait encore en 2021, est devenu en quelques mois un manque à gagner de 100 TWh d'ici 2050. «Mais 2050, c'est encore loin, on a du temps pour s'adapter», note Maxence Huard-Lefebvre.

