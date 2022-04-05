On March 29, 2022, the federal Minister of the Environment and Climate Change established a greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction plan for 2030, the first of a series of GHG reduction plans required under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act (the Act)1 which came into force last year. Among other things, the plan — titled the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Canada's Next Steps for Clean Air and a Strong Economy [PDF] (the 2030 Plan) — contains Canada's national GHG emissions reduction target for 2030 (the 2030 Target), which is 40–45% below 2005 levels, a summary of Canada's most recent GHG emissions, and the measures and strategies to be implemented through the 2030 Plan to achieve the 2030 Target.

In this blog post, we highlight some of the measures and strategies proposed in the 2030 Plan to achieve the 2030 Target. For more information about the Act, its reporting and oversight mechanisms, and its potential implications for Canada's efforts to meet its GHG emissions reduction targets, see our previous blog post about the Act.

Canada's emissions profile, measures and strategies in the 2030 Plan

According to the 2030 Plan, total GHG emissions in Canada were 730 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2019. By contrast, the 2030 Target calls for GHG emissions to be 443 million tonnes (40% below 2005 levels), at most.2

To achieve the 2030 Target and put Canada on a path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the 2030 Plan includes $9.1 billion in new investments, economy-wide measures such as carbon pricing and clean fuels, as well as sector-specific measures in sectors such as electricity, oil and gas, and agriculture.3 Key economy-wide and sector-specific measures are highlighted below.

Economy-wide measures to achieve 2030 Target

New economy-wide measures in the 2030 Plan include

Sector-specific measures to achieve 2030 Target

New sector-specific measures in the 2030 Plan include

Next steps

As indicated above, the Government of Canada will consult on certain commitments in the 2030 Plan, including capping emissions from the oil and gas sector at current levels and requiring that they decline "at the pace and scale needed to get to net zero by 2050" and transitioning to a net-zero emitting electricity grid by 2035.4

With the 2030 Plan now established for the 2030 Target, the Act requires that progress reports be made in 2023, 2025 and 2027. The Act also requires the Government of Canada to set a more ambitious 2035 GHG emissions target by December 1, 2024, and to publish a GHG reduction plan for this revised target by 2030. Around that time, the Government of Canada will prepare a report to assess whether the 2030 Target was met and, if not, reasons why it was not met and actions the Government of Canada will take to address that failure.

