In this second episode, Lorne Rollheiser, head of Gowling WLG's Oil & Gas Group, and Jason Hatcher, managing principle at Navigator Ltd., with guest Cara Clairman, president and CEO of Plug'n Drive, focus on some of the most exciting energy transformation opportunities for Canada, including carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS), hydrogen and electrification (such as electric vehicles).

As a subset of our Canadian Energy Podcast Series, we have teamed up with Navigator Ltd., a noted Canadian public relations, crises management, lobbying and polling company, on an exciting new content venture. Together, we have produced The Energy Exchange, a series of four 30-minute podcasts that will explore the unprecedented energy transformation underway in Canada. The first of the series was released on March 1, 2022, and subsequent podcasts will be released weekly.

