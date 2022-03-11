Canada:
Canadian Energy Podcast Series: The Energy Exchange | Part 2: Plugged Into Energy Opportunities
11 March 2022
Gowling WLG
In this second episode, Lorne Rollheiser, head of Gowling
WLG's Oil & Gas Group, and Jason
Hatcher, managing principle at Navigator Ltd., with
guest Cara Clairman, president and CEO of Plug'n
Drive, focus on some of the most exciting energy
transformation opportunities for Canada, including carbon capture,
usage and storage (CCUS), hydrogen and electrification (such
as electric vehicles).
About the series
As a subset of our Canadian Energy Podcast Series, we have
teamed up with Navigator Ltd., a noted Canadian public
relations, crises management, lobbying and polling company, on an
exciting new content venture. Together, we have produced The Energy
Exchange, a series of four 30-minute podcasts that will explore the
unprecedented energy transformation underway in Canada. The first
of the series was released on March 1, 2022, and subsequent
podcasts will be released weekly.
Listen to episode 1: Energy transformation in
Canada »
