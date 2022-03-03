ARTICLE

As a subset of our Canadian Energy Podcast Series, we have teamed up with Navigator Ltd., a noted Canadian public relations, crises management, lobbying and polling company, on an exciting new content venture. Together, we have produced The Energy Exchange, a series of four 30-minute podcasts that will explore the unprecedented energy transformation underway in Canada. The podcasts will be released on a weekly basis beginning March 1, 2022.

In this week's episode, Lorne Rollheiser, head of Gowling WLG's Oil & Gas Group, and Jason Hatcher, managing principle at Navigator Ltd., provide a high-level overview of the energy industry and its transition in Canada. They explore geopolitical considerations for energy security, the major drivers and themes in Canada's role in the global energy transformation, and the opportunities for Canada therein.

