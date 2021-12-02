ARTICLE

A panel of the Canada Energy Regulator (the "Commission") has denied Enbridge Pipeline Inc.'s ("Enbridge") proposal to create a new service and tolling framework for the Canadian Mainline.

In December 2019, Enbridge submitted its Mainline Contracting Application to the Canada Energy Regulator. The Canadian Mainline accounts for over 70% of the oil transportation capacity out of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. For decades, it has operated on a wholly uncommitted basis, with shippers nominating the transportation capacity they require on a monthly basis.

Enbridge's Mainline Contracting Application sought the approval of long-term contracts for committed service on 90% of the Canadian Mainline, reserving the remaining 10% for uncommitted shipments. Enbridge also sought approval for tolling changes differentiating between various shipper groups based on contracted capacity, distance and segment.

The Commission held a nearly eight-week virtual hearing to consider the application. Thirty-nine intervenors participated in the hearing, including producers, refiners and provincial governments.

On November 26, 2021, the Commission denied Enbridge's application, finding that reserving 10% of the Canadian Mainline's capacity for uncommitted shipments would be inconsistent with Enbridge's common carriage obligations and likely would have diminished overall access to the Canadian Mainline. The Commission also found that Mainline Contracting may have resulted in potentially significant disruptions to oil markets. The application did not include sufficient justification for the discriminatory aspects of Mainline Contracting with respect to the tolls and terms and conditions of service. Finally, the proposed tolls could have produced unreasonable returns and unreasonably exceeded cost of service tolls.

As a result of the Commission's decision, Enbridge's proposed open season will not proceed and the existing interim tolls and conditions of service will remain in effect.

