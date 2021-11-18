BLG's Energy Transition Series features leading companies discussing hydrogen, alternative fuels, and much more related to protecting the environment. In our fifth episode, BLG Partner Jonathan Cocker welcomes Doug Hooper, Director, Policy and Regulations, Advances Biofuels Canada for a discussion about Canadian Clean Fuels.

