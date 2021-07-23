Canada:
Canadian Energy Podcast Series Episode 2 | Biogas Industry
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the second episode of this series, Alison Gray and Alexandra
Sadvari, two professionals at Gowling WLG, host Jennifer Green, the
Executive Director at the Canadian
Biogas Association to discuss:
- The definition of biogas;
- The status of the biogas industry in Canada;
- Where the opportunities are, and;
- The challenges that need to be addressed to capitalize on this
emerging industry.
"Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com".
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Canada
Hydrogen In The Energy Transition: This Time Is Different
Fasken
Promoted by many as one of the key pillars in the energy transition, hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels is not a new topic. After all, Canada's Stuart Oxygen Company was manufacturing and selling commercial electrolyzers ...
What Makes Negligence ‘Gross’ And When Is Misconduct ‘Wilful’?
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
There is often debate during negotiations for joint venture and services agreements about the scope of the exclusion clause. Should liability include or be limited to "gross negligence", "wilful misconduct", or both? In addition to the differing levels of immunity that can be chosen, the parties can manage the likelihood of protracted litigation by clearly defining the chosen liability firewall. Through the use of contractual definitions for these terms, liability clauses provide a mechanism to