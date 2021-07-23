In the second episode of this series, Alison Gray and Alexandra Sadvari, two professionals at Gowling WLG, host Jennifer Green, the Executive Director at the Canadian Biogas Association to discuss:

The definition of biogas;

The status of the biogas industry in Canada;

Where the opportunities are, and;

The challenges that need to be addressed to capitalize on this emerging industry.

"Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.