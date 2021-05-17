ARTICLE

Welcome to the Canadian Energy Podcast Series. In this podcast series, we will explore how Canada's energy industry is evolving, the new opportunities that are emerging and assess Canada's position in these markets.

In the first episode of this series, Anthony Merisch, associate at Gowling WLG, Catherine Hickson, CEO of Terrapin Geothermics, and host Lorne Rollheiser, partner and head of Gowling WLG's Oil & Gas Group, will discuss the status of the geothermal industry, including current projects and new developments in this area; the future and potential opportunities in geothermal as well as the challenges that need to be addressed to capitalize on these opportunities; and the involvement by government and stakeholders in overcoming these obstacles.

