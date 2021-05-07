We invite you to join McCarthy Tétrault for a discussion on the tremendous changes happening in Canada's dynamic energy sector.
There have been profound policy changes and significant financial commitments from the Federal Government in the latest budget that are reshaping the face of the Canadian energy sector. In this session our panelists will engage in discussion addressing the impacts of these changes and opportunities for future potential growth in the areas of:
- Carbon Capture & Storage
- Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)
- Interprovincial Transmission, including the Atlantic Loop
- Gas and Related Product Areas, including Hydrogen, LNG, NGLs, and Petrochemicals
- Carbon Pricing
Speakers:
- The Honourable Jean Charest, Partner and Strategic Advisor, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Montréal
- Selina Lee-Andersen, Partner, Energy & Mining Group, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Vancouver
- Dave Nikolejsin, Strategic Advisor, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Vancouver
- Gaëtan Thomas, Strategic Advisor, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Toronto
- The Honourable Wayne G. Wouters, Strategic and Policy Advisor, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Toronto
Moderator:
- Kerri Howard, Partner, Business Law Group and National Oil & Gas Group Co-leader, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Calgary
This program qualifies for up to 1 hour of CPD credit under the mandatory education regimes in British Columbia and Ontario.
Barreau du Québec Continuing Education: This
program contains up to 1 hour of content. For more information
regarding the declaration and recognition of educational
activities, please contact the Barreau du Québec.
Date:
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Time:
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (ET)
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (MT)
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (PT)
