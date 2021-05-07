ARTICLE

We invite you to join McCarthy Tétrault for a discussion on the tremendous changes happening in Canada's dynamic energy sector.

There have been profound policy changes and significant financial commitments from the Federal Government in the latest budget that are reshaping the face of the Canadian energy sector. In this session our panelists will engage in discussion addressing the impacts of these changes and opportunities for future potential growth in the areas of:

Carbon Capture & Storage

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

Interprovincial Transmission, including the Atlantic Loop

Gas and Related Product Areas, including Hydrogen, LNG, NGLs, and Petrochemicals

Carbon Pricing

Speakers:

The Honourable Jean Charest, Partner and Strategic Advisor, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Montréal

Selina Lee-Andersen, Partner, Energy & Mining Group, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Vancouver

Dave Nikolejsin, Strategic Advisor, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Vancouver

Gaëtan Thomas , Strategic Advisor, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Toronto

, Strategic Advisor, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Toronto The Honourable Wayne G. Wouters, Strategic and Policy Advisor, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Toronto

Moderator:

Kerri Howard, Partner, Business Law Group and National Oil & Gas Group Co-leader, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Calgary

Date:

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Time:

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (ET)

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (MT)

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (PT)

