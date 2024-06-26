ARTICLE
26 June 2024

How Apple And OpenAI Are Revolutionizing The IPhone Experience

GL
Goodmans LLP

Contributor

Goodmans LLP logo
Goodmans is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent business law firms. Based in Toronto, the firm has market-leading expertise in M&A, corporate and transaction finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, litigation, intellectual property and other business-related specialties.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
On June 10, 2024, Apple and OpenAI announced a partnership – allowing for the formal integration of OpenAI's groundbreaking technology into Apple's forthcoming iOS software.
Canada Technology
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 10, 2024, Apple and OpenAI announced a partnership – allowing for the formal integration of OpenAI's groundbreaking technology into Apple's forthcoming iOS software.

While this partnership is game-changing, Apple is no stranger to AI. The tech giant has already incorporated the technology into features such as live text and autocorrect.

Apple also acquired the Canadian startup, DarwinAI, earlier this year. A power move signaling to the public – and Apple's competitors – its commitment to advancing AI and revolutionizing the mobile experience.

Nevertheless, Generative AI is new territory for Apple. It can unlock new levels of interaction and personalization for users by providing thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts. Apple CEO Tim Cook stated, "We see generative AI as a key opportunity across our products and believe we have advantages that set us apart there."

So, how will this partnership change the iPhone?

One of the most anticipated features is a smarter Siri. Reports suggest that OpenAI's latest ChatGPT-4o model will transform Siri into a powerful chatbox within the iPhone. This new-and-improved assistant will be capable of performing specific tasks such as: recalling old photos, summarizing long emails, writing drafts, and learning your schedule, preferences, and personality to communicate with you better throughout the day. This improved Siri will directly compete with Samsung's beloved "circle to search" feature, which allows users to quickly search for information on a device's screen with a simple finger gesture.

The future is here and the way Apple users experience the iPhone is about to change.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Tierra Benfield (Summer Intern)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More