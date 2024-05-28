AI As Your Lawyer – LK Law Webinar Series

Webinar topics include:
- AI policies and procedures for the workplace
- Drafting of agreements and the potential risks
- Emerging trends – where do we go from here?
Original Air Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
About Mackrell International – Canada - Lindsay Kenney LLP is a full service business law firm with offices in Vancouver and Langley, BC and a member of Mackrell International. Mackrell International – Canada is comprised of four independent law firms in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Each firm is regionally based and well-connected in our communities, an advantage shared with our clients. With close relations amongst our Canadian member firms, we are committed to working with clients who have legal needs in multiple jurisdictions within Canada.
This article is intended to be an overview and is for informational purposes only.