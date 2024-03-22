This blog is part of a two-part series on patents and artificial intelligence technology in the AgTech and Agribusiness Industry. Part two, Cultivating Innovation in Agribusiness: Drafting AI Patents outlines some of the challenges in AI patenting specific to the agricultural sector, and the key considerations companies should keep front of mind when drafting strong patent applications.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), including machine learning (ML) technologies, is at the forefront of revolutionizing the agricultural sector, offering innovative solutions to enhance efficiency, sustainability and productivity. As these technologies continue to evolve, securing intellectual property (IP) rights through patent filings has become crucial for companies in the Agribusiness and AgTech industry seeking to safeguard their advancements in the AI domain.

Significant Growth in AI Patent Applications

The impact of AI in agriculture cannot be underestimated. Globally, market research (Markets & Markets, 2023) predicts that the AI in agriculture sector is projected to grow from US$1.7 billion in 2023 to US$4.7 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1 percent from 2023 to 2028.

The landscape of AI patent filings in general has witnessed remarkable growth in Canada, reflecting a surge of innovation. A 2023 report released by Deloitte—Impact and Opportunities: Canada's AI ecosystem—states that the number of AI patents filed by Canadian inventors rose by 57 percent in 2022-2023 relative to the average growth seen in the previous year. This trend is not specific to Canada. The European Patent Office has observed remarkable growth in recent years in AI patent filings in the agricultural sector. Since 2013, AI patent filings in the AgTech sector have tripled across the European Union. Similar exponential growth trends are taking place in other parts of the world, including the United States.

The importance of obtaining IP protections via patent filings will continue to be paramount, now and over the coming years, for Canadian Agribusiness and AgTech companies aiming to protect their AI-related innovations.

AI Innovations in AgTech and Agribusiness

The application of AI in agriculture spans a diverse array of innovations aimed at addressing some of the most pressing challenges this sector experiences. Producers can harness the power of AI to increase productivity, optimize existing farming practices and encourage sustainability. Below, we explore a few instances of AI-driven patents and patent applications that are paving the way for transformative changes in agriculture:

Predictive Crop Management Systems

Companies are developing AI models capable of analyzing vast datasets to predict crop yields, pest infestations and weather impacts, enabling farmers to make informed decisions that optimize production and reduce waste. Examples include:

US8671006B2: System and method for managing and predicting crop performance.

US11263707B2: Machine learning in agricultural planting, growing, and harvesting.

Automated Farming Equipment

AI is being harnessed to enhance the functionality of farming machinery, such as tractors and drones, equipped with machine learning algorithms for autonomous navigation. Soil analysis and targeted crop treatment can also benefit from the power of AI, significantly improving operational efficiency and precision agriculture practices. Examples include:

US20170228832A1: Automated farming system and method.

US20080046130A1: Agricultural automation system with field robot.

Intelligent Irrigation Systems

AI can be used to monitor soil moisture levels and environmental conditions in real-time, automating irrigation systems to deliver water and nutrients with pinpoint accuracy. By leveraging ML technologies, companies can conserve resources and support sustainable farming practices. Examples include:

US8948921B2: System and method for smart irrigation.

US20160202679A1: Automated irrigation control system.

Livestock Monitoring Solutions

AI-driven applications are being patented for their ability to monitor the health and well-being of livestock through image recognition and behavioral analysis, facilitating early detection of illnesses and enhancing animal husbandry. Examples include:

US20100030036A1: Method and System for Monitoring the Condition of Livestock.

WO2016189524A9: System and method for monitoring livestock.

As the AgTech and Agribusiness industry continues to embrace AI and ML technologies, the importance of protecting these innovations through patent filings cannot be overstated. The exponential growth in AI patent applications underscores the competitive edge that IP rights provide for leaders in the agricultural sector. For entities navigating the complexities of AI patenting, seeking expert guidance from specialized legal professionals, such as Bennett Jones' Intellectual Property Law group, is essential to securing and maximizing the value of their technological advancements.

