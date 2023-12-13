Canada:
Governance Insights: Get Smart On Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Corporate Governance: Key Considerations For Boards Of Directors
13 December 2023
Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
It has been one year since OpenAI released ChatGPT, arguably
catalyzing today's new wave of interest in AI. This surge of
interest is driving substantial investments in AI technologies and
a heightened urgency to address the use and regulation of AI. In
today's environment, where business teams may be motivated to
push for rapid adoption of new AI-related technologies, corporate
directors mindful of their duty to manage risk may seek to tread
more cautiously.
In this edition of Governance Insights, we offer boards
of directors and their advisers practical considerations for
effectively harnessing the opportunities and managing the risks
associated with the use of AI.
Read our
insights.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Canada
CRA Provides Guidance On Crypto Taxation Issues At APFF Roundtable
McCarthy Tétrault LLP
In early November 2023, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) participated in a roundtable with the Association de planification fiscale et financière (APFF), during which they commented on various issues regarding the taxation of cryptocurrencies.
CSA Releases Its First Consolidated 'Year In Review'
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
On September 7, 2023, the Canadian Securities Administrators (the CSA) released its first consolidated Year in Review [PDF] (the Report), which reviews activities of provincial and federal regulators...