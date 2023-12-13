It has been one year since OpenAI released ChatGPT, arguably catalyzing today's new wave of interest in AI. This surge of interest is driving substantial investments in AI technologies and a heightened urgency to address the use and regulation of AI. In today's environment, where business teams may be motivated to push for rapid adoption of new AI-related technologies, corporate directors mindful of their duty to manage risk may seek to tread more cautiously.

In this edition of Governance Insights, we offer boards of directors and their advisers practical considerations for effectively harnessing the opportunities and managing the risks associated with the use of AI.

