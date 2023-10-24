Meta announced last week that it has launched its first generative AI features for advertisers. The new features –Background Generation, Image Expansion, and Text Variations – will allow advertisers to generate multiple backgrounds for creative assets, seamlessly adjust images to fit different aspect ratios, and generate several versions of text based on the advertiser's original copy.
The launch of these new features follows the announcement of the AI Sandbox earlier this year, where these generative AI features were tested among a small but diverse set of advertisers. Early results indicate that generative AI will save advertisers five or more hours per week, or a total of one month per year, allowing advertisers to create multiple asset variations with the click of a button.
As announced at Meta Connect at the end of September, businesses will also soon be able to use AI for messaging on Messenger and WhatsApp for e-commerce, engagement, and support. Meta says that these new AI-powered features are just the beginning of a suite of features that will help businesses save time marketing their products and interacting with clients on Meta's platforms.
The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.