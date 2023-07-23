Djust, a French startup, has raised €12 million (CAD $17.3 million) in Series A funding to develop its business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform. The company aims to differentiate itself from competitors by focusing exclusively on B2B activities. Djust's CEO, Arnaud Rihiant, recognized the complexity of B2B projects within the existing marketplace designed for business-to-consumer (B2C) and created a product specifically catered to the underserved B2B market.

Djust's platform bridges the gap between legacy systems and modern e-commerce platforms by integrating with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. It offers advanced features for catalog management, client management, and order processing. The platform allows for catalog segmentation so that each client sees relevant products, and it supports different pricing arrangements based on contractual agreements. The platform can be implemented with either a customized Djust front-end framework, or integrated with a company's existing front-end framework, accommodating various sales channels and allowing clients to continue using traditional ordering methods.

The company's focus on the B2B market and its ability to streamline complex procurement processes make it an important player in transforming e-commerce operations. The startup aims to create a generic B2B commerce platform that can be used across different industries. With this recent funding, Djust plans to expand its team, enhance its product, and acquire new clients throughout Europe.

Originally published 15 June 2023

