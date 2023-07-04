Globally, businesses across industries are working to harness the economic potential promised by rapidly developing artificial intelligence technologies. At the same time, governments are moving to understand the potential risks they carry and to establish regulatory frameworks to minimize harm.

In the fourth session of our AI webinar series, Osler Technology partner Michael Fekete hosted Marc Etienne Ouimette, the Global Lead of AI Policy (AWS) at Amazon, for an exploration of different approaches to regulate AI around the world.

Topics covered during their conversation included

key regulatory concepts around AI

reactions to and potential issues around Canada's Bill C-27, including the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA) and what it covers

how AIDA compares to developing regulatory frameworks in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and other jurisdictions, including a discussion of vertical versus horizontal approaches

how AIDA could be improved to establish clear rules to mitigate risks of significant harm while still enabling the development and deployment of AI systems in Canada

the importance of international standards and an understanding of the different parties involved in the AI value chain

Watch the full webinar

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.