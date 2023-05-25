How does this technology work in the context of contract management?"

Contract management: the contribution of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is at the heart of the digitalization of the legal profession, particularly within companies, in the legal departments.

The daily life of lawyers is transformed by these technologies, which free them from often tedious tasks, freeing up time for high value-added tasks.

