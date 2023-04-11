Litigation management is a complicated process for legal teams which involves juggling multiple tasks, such as managing legal documents and deadlines and coordinating with various stakeholders and clients.

This can easily become overwhelming in today's fast-paced environment, but it doesn't have to be. A litigation management software can help you streamline your work and achieve better results. In this article, we'll explore the benefits of using litigation management software and what you, and your legal team, can expect from it.

What is a litigation management software?

A litigation management software refers to a program designed to help legal departments manage and organize different aspects of litigation and disputes; including case files, deadlines, billing, and more. It provides a centralized platform to track all relevant information and documents related to past, ongoing and future legal cases or disputes. In some cases, the software can also help reduce risks, by tracking key expenses and setting deadline reminders.

The benefits of a litigation management software

Let's take a closer look at some of the many benefits you can expect from using a litigation management software.

Centralize all your documents

One of the most significant benefits of using a litigation management software is the ability to centralize documents.

Instead of having multiple copies and versions of the same documents in various locations, legal departments can find, and access, necessary documents immediately on a single platform, this also ensures that everyone always has the latest version of the document. Furthermore, using such software is more secure with controlled access authorizations.

Legal teams can save time and stay up to date with all documents.

Reduce workloads

Litigation management can be overwhelming at times, a software can automate many of the time-consuming tasks members of legal departments must shoulder.

With clear workflows and set processes, as well as easy access to all documents related to ongoing proceedings and automatic reporting, legal teams can save a significant amount of time. Some solutions also offer e-signature functions, which reduce the time needed for approvals and speed up administrative tasks.

Using a litigation management software lets in-house legal teams focus on the bigger picture, such as winning cases.

Control costs

Cost management is an important part of any company, with a litigation management software you have better visibility over expenses, billing, and time tracking, and can take actions to avoid overspending. A litigation software can help you monitor expenses in real-time, as well as anticipate the financial impact of each of your proceedings. Some solutions can also automatically identify the clauses within contracts that generate the most disputes, which can help legal teams better negotiate future contracts.

Deadline alerts also help teams better anticipate risks and plan next steps.

Better collaboration

Collaboration is crucial in legal departments as they are often one of the teams that communicate, and work most with, other stakeholders within the company. They also always need to ensure that everything stays on track with colleagues. A litigation management software allows for better collaboration by enabling team members and stakeholders to share documents and track progress in real time, among others, this reduces the chances of errors or misunderstandings.

Legal teams can become more productive and efficient with better communication and the ability to track all actions made in every document.

Some litigation management software can optimize reporting with summary sheets that can be easily customized to fit your needs, and can be exported in several formats.

Why choose litigation management software?

As you have understood by now, a litigation software can streamline processes removing tedious manual tasks. If you're considering using a litigation management software, look for a solution that meets your specific needs and offers the features and functionality that will benefit your team the most.

Litigation management solutions are typically secure SaaS platforms available at all times, anywhere in the world.

Such modules help legal teams gain in efficiency, productivity, and also help limit financial risks.

Look for solutions that have received ISO 27001 certification, the highest international standard for IT security, to keep your data safe.

Quality litigation management software providers offer 24-hour multilingual customer support service, and access to unlimited training for all users.

