As the Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2022 (Bill C-27) continues to make its way through the legislative process, the focus of the December 2022 AccessPrivacy Call was on one of the three statutory frameworks set out in the proposed legislation: the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA). In this thought leadership roundtable discussion, AccessPrivacy lead Adam Kardash was joined by a panel of experts: Dr. Teresa Scassa, Canada Research Chair in Information Law and Policy, University of Ottawa; Martin Abrams, Chief Policy Innovation Officer, Information Accountability Foundation; Christelle Tessono, Emerging Scholar, Center for Information Technology Policy, Princeton University; and Michael Fekete, Partner, Technology at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

The panelists brought their specialized perspectives to bear on key aspects of the proposed framework, including:

the current status of the legislation

of the legislation the public policy rationale and drivers behind AIDA

behind AIDA the public consultation process – or lack thereof – before the introduction of the AI framework

– or lack thereof – before the introduction of the AI framework the scope and impact of the statutory obligations

of the statutory obligations the enforcement model set out in AIDA

set out in AIDA the notification and reporting regime introduced in the framework

