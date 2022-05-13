Canada:
WHITE PAPER: The Board's Role In Cybersecurity
13 May 2022
DiliTrust Canada Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Geopolitical turmoil and post-pandemic shifts raise serious
cybersecurity concerns for the year ahead. In 2022, Canadian boards
will have to be mindful not just of new technologies and the
threats that come with them, but also the global context of a
rapidly-changing world.
Download this white paper to discover the
Board's role in cybersecurity.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Canada
Considerations And Risks Of AI In Employment Decisions
McCarthy Tétrault LLP
The tech world trend of artificial intelligence ("AI") is becoming increasingly prevalent in employment matters. For example, employers are using AI to attract candidates, evaluate job performance...
Blockchain: Opportunities And Legal Considerations
Torkin Manes LLP
Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that is most widely known for its application with Bitcoin. Despite this claim to fame, blockchain technology has potential far beyond Bitcoin or other crypto-currencies.