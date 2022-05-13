Geopolitical turmoil and post-pandemic shifts raise serious cybersecurity concerns for the year ahead. In 2022, Canadian boards will have to be mindful not just of new technologies and the threats that come with them, but also the global context of a rapidly-changing world.

Download this white paper to discover the Board's role in cybersecurity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.