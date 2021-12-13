We have seen a rapid digital transformation of businesses in the last couple of years. Many companies have adapted quickly to this change. Technology was quickly implemented and improvised to allow employees to work from home.

Now that things are slowly opening, many companies are taking to a hybrid situation or working from home. This means that the use of technology in the workplace is long-term and evolving. As we continue to adapt and use technology, it is important not to resist it. Instead, we must recognize its importance and continue to evolve our business with it.

Treat remote workers just like local employees

Businesses have also transformed as remote working took over. With digital solutions here to stay, your employees need to be able to work collaboratively - whether in person or remotely. This means that all company policies should be reviewed and revised, if necessary, to make sure they are applicable for remote and local employees. This includes aspects such as meeting requirements, timesheets, client calls, and taking breaks.

Collaborative work = collaboration technology

Remote working has been a challenge for some employees, whereas others have adapted more quickly. Many companies have already shifted to a cloud-based system for all their document management and collaborative tasks.

Implementing any collaborative technology tools is important to help your employees be more productive with ease.

Some effective forms of collaborative technology are video conferencing tools, chat tools, centralized documentation management, and secure file sharing. As your business grows and invests in new technologies, these are essential aspects to look out for in your potential vendors.

How does technology influence remote work?

Remote working has become a part of work culture in many companies. This has resulted in the expansive growth of investment in technological tools for remote collaboration. Gartner predicts that "through 2024, organizations will be forced to accelerate digital business transformation plans to adapt" as the world evolves to more permanent adoption of remote or hybrid working.

Companies have or are looking to implement a specific tech team for different departments to oversee the use of new technologies for remote working. These teams can also explore potential solutions to improve the current use of technology in the company.

Several studies have already shown that working remotely has resulted in people being 47% more productive. Therefore, your business plans need to include implementing technology to support remote employees with an efficient and productive work environment.

Technology is changing the way we work-whether we're in an office, at home, or on the road

Technology is constantly evolving and as we live in a digital world, we can adapt to it easily. Whether we work in an office, at home, or on the road, we can work with minimal issues due to technology. The main concern for most companies regarding technology and/or remote working is data security and privacy. The concerns that come with cybersecurity will be an ongoing discussion for all companies as the world evolves into a work-from-home or hybrid environment.

Technological developments will continue to make remote collaborative work even more widespread. Successful companies will use the technologies most appropriate for their way of working and ensure their information is secure no matter where it resides. As technology evolves, you and your business plans need to evolve with it rather than resist it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.