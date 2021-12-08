ARTICLE

Canada: Myron Mallia-Dare Speaks With Jennifer Arnold Co-founder And CEO Of Minerva.ai On A Recent Episode Of The Canadian RegTech Association's Podcast

RegTech Roundup, “Founder Series – Minerva.ai”

Myron Mallia-Dare speaks with Jennifer Arnold, Co-founder and CEO of Minerva.ai to hear about Minerva's journey of developing and commercializing its RegTech platform using deep learning and automation to execute enhanced due diligence and AML investigations in under 45 seconds.

Listen to the full episode on the Canadian RegTech Association's podcast here

