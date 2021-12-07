There are countless ways to employ an effective legal technology system. Unlike the systems used in the past, modern tools have made it much easier for companies to work smarter and more efficiently, leading many to herald a new age of innovation and efficiency.

Let's explore what you can do today to boost your legal department's productivity:

Automate

In today's digital world, automation is not a new concept. Many companies and departments are utilizing technology to boost their productivity and increase their efficiency. Many tools such as artificial intelligence, software automation, and cloud technology contribute to the adeptness of processes in many departments, including legal departments.

In fact, with many roles transitioning to become more technology-driven, Legal Ops (legal operations) is one such function that has been focusing on automating tasks to drive efficiency in legal departments. Legal ops' roles and responsibilities include:

Strategic and business-oriented thinking.

Data-driven mindset.

A strong understanding of technology tools.

The best way to figure out what to automate in your legal department is by conducting a review or evaluation of all your processes and documentation.

This will help you analyze and identify critical areas that could save time through automation, helping your team utilize the extra time in focusing on strategy and planning. This, in turn, increases the department's productivity.

Converting paper to digital content

Many legal departments use physical paper trails to keep track of important issues, information, and processes. This can lead to inefficiencies such as:

auditing issues

storage difficulty of many physical documents

disorganization of documentation

difficulty in locating documents quickly and easily

By digitizing content, a company's legal department can have all documents organized and stored safely on a cloud-based system and in one secure place. Additionally, legal software can allow the department to know who had or has access to files and make file sharing easy and quick. Lastly, digitizing these documents helps create templates for regularly drafted documents, making the department's overall documentation management and creation more efficient.

These small but effective changes can help make redundant processes more well-organized by saving time on regular documentation creation or searching for essential notes through a pile of paper. Digitizing documents and saving them on a shared folder helps locate them faster, saving time and making sharing of information faster.

Know when to ask for help

Keeping up with the rapidly changing times and technology can be challenging for any company. To make sure that things are running smoothly, it is important to do things slowly and not in haste. Change, especially technologically driven change, takes time, adjustment, and trial and error. Therefore, it is crucial to know when to ask for help during these transitions. This could help in the form of advice, software implementation, or additional team members.

Investing in legal technology can set your team up for a future of limitless productivity. Utilizing and implementing the right legal technology can streamline corporate legal workflow. Automation and digitization of documents through legal software are some of the tech tools that can help you better manage billing and invoicing contracts and agreements. Digitizing these processes creates more time for other focus areas such as strategy and planning, boosting your legal department's productivity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.