November 10, 2021

1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Webinar

Session 2: November 10, 2021

Session 3: November 25, 2021

Connection details will be provided after you register.

This three-part series will focus on using data and artificial intelligence to manage risk in day-to-day compliance, conducting internal investigations, and constructing strategic defences. Each session will include expert panelists who will discuss how collecting and analyzing data can assist businesses to comply with the law and mitigate risk, investigate potential breaches of the law, and determine the best way forward when defending against regulatory or criminal charges.

Session 2: Investigations | November 10

This session will focus on using available data to assist internal investigations while maintaining privilege. Panelists will also highlight new technology available to analyze data for internal investigations.

Session 3: Defences | November 25

This session will focus on using available data to put forward strategic defences and to negotiate voluntary disclosures with regulatory agencies or remediation agreements with prosecutors.

If you have any questions about this event, please send them to RSVPEvents-National@blg,com.

CPD Credit Information

BC | This course has been accredited for 1.0 hours. Course name: Data Driven Risk Management. Course number:

ON | This session is eligible for up to 1.0 Substantive Hours.

QC | Please note, the concept of "recognition" or "accreditation" has been abolished. By doing this, the Barreau is trying to make it easier for lawyers to claim mandatory CLE credits without a formal accreditation process. It is now up to individual lawyers to determine the eligibility of a training activity and to declare the hours in their "Dossier de formation en ligne"

