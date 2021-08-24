Canada:
Myron Mallia-Dare Speaks With Quantexa's Chief Product Officer And Co-Founder On A Recent Episode Of The Canadian RegTech Association's Podcast
24 August 2021
Miller Thomson LLP
RegTech Roundup, "Founder Series –
Quantexa"
On the latest episode of the Canadian RegTech Association's
podcast, Myron sat down with Alexon Bell, Chief Product Officer and
Co-founder of Quantexa who recently closed its $153 million Series
D round. Myron and Alexon discussed Quantexa's journey in
developing industry leading AI-based solutions to help detect and
stop money laundering, fraud and other illicit activity.
Listen to the full episode on the Canadian RegTech
Association's podcast here.
