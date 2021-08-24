ARTICLE

Canada: Myron Mallia-Dare Speaks With Quantexa's Chief Product Officer And Co-Founder On A Recent Episode Of The Canadian RegTech Association's Podcast

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

RegTech Roundup, "Founder Series – Quantexa"

On the latest episode of the Canadian RegTech Association's podcast, Myron sat down with Alexon Bell, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Quantexa who recently closed its $153 million Series D round. Myron and Alexon discussed Quantexa's journey in developing industry leading AI-based solutions to help detect and stop money laundering, fraud and other illicit activity.

Listen to the full episode on the Canadian RegTech Association's podcast here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.