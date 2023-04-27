1308776a.jpg

When the business and arts communities come together, it benefits the city as a whole. Alex Sarian, President and CEO of BD&P's long-term partner Arts Commons, shares his thoughts on how arts and business can work together. BD&P is committed to supporting the continued growth of a strong arts community in Calgary.

