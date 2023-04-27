Canada:
Where The Arts And Business Intersect (Video)
27 April 2023
Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP
When the business and arts communities come together, it
benefits the city as a whole. Alex Sarian, President and CEO of
BD&P's long-term partner Arts Commons, shares his thoughts on how arts
and business can work together. BD&P is committed to supporting
the continued growth of a strong arts community in Calgary.
