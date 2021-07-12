ARTICLE

On June 28, 2021, the federal government announced additional funding to support Canada's arts and culture sector, including $300 million via the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage, and Sport Sectors, and $200 million through the Reopening Fund.1 The Canadian arts and culture sectors, including the film and television industries, have been particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and these funds are anticipated to help jump start the sector as Canada begins the process of reopening.

Telefilm Canada (Telefilm) will receive: (i) $16 million in 2021-2022, which will be allocated to Telefilm's Theatrical Exhibition Program, for the purposes of supporting Canadian exhibitors and Canadian film programming in cinemas across the country; (ii) $9 million in 2022-2023 to promote and increase access to Canadian films in cinemas, and (iii) $10 million over two years (2021-2022 and 2022-2023) to support the recovery of Canadian film festivals.2

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) will receive $5 million over two years (2021-2022 and 2022-2023) to support the recovery of third-language community productions.

In addition, a further $200 million is being distributed over two years via the Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative (MFESI) to support Canada's non-profit major, recurring festivals and events with annual revenues of at least $10 million

Application details will be announced in the coming weeks. It is anticipated that an application portal will be established for new applicants, while existing funding recipients should wait for further information on their application process. Funding will begin in the fall of 2021.

