Canada:
Outlook Series 2024: The Latest Legal And Business Developments Across Key Industries
15 March 2024
McCarthy Tétrault LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
With the legal and business landscapes rapidly evolving over the
last year, McCarthy Tétrault's 2024 Outlook Series looks
at the latest developments across key industries that will affect
your business in 2024 and beyond. From private equity,
competition/antitrust & foreign investment, tax, technology,
power, to procurement, our series provides in-depth analysis on
major trends, important decisions and legislative changes that you
should know about.
Read our 2024 Outlook Series publications
To view the original article
click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Canada
Unionized Employee: Grievance Or Human Rights Complaint?
Field LLP
The Alberta Human Rights Commission and labour arbitrators hold concurrent jurisdiction over human rights issues in unionized workplaces, as highlighted by a recent decision from the Chief of the Alberta Human Rights.
Public Procurement 2023 Year In Review
McCarthy Tétrault LLP
Navigating the public procurement landscape can be a daunting task. Between new court and tribunal decisions, law and policy updates, and announcements for new initiatives and projects...
SCC Upholds Indigenous Child Welfare Law
Cassels
On February 9, 2024, the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) issued its decision on the Attorney Generals of Canada's (Canada) and Quebec's (Quebec) appeals of the Quebec Court...