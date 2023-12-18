ARTICLE

The federal government recently introduced Bill C-59 , An Act to implement certain provisions of the fall economic statement tabled in Parliament on November 21, 2023 and certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on March 28, 2023 (Bill C-59). Bill C-59 includes a number of amendments to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (" PCMLTFA ") and the Criminal Code.

