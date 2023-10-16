Legislation for the period 09/21 to 10/11
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
Referenced on first reading only
An Act to amend the Excise Tax Act and the Competition Act
An Act to amend the Employment Insurance Act and the Canada Labour Code (adoptive and intended parents)
An Act to amend the Excise Tax Act (mental health services)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, September 27, 2023:
Special Economic Measures Act
SOR/2023-189
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part II, October 11, 2023:
Broadcasting Act
SOR/2023-203
Online Undertakings Registration Regulations
Canada Evidence Act
SOR/2023-205
Order Amending the Schedule to the Canada Evidence Act
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
SOR/2023-200
|
Order 2023-87-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2023-201
Order 2023-112-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Foreign Missions and International Organizations Act
SOR/2023-198
Canada-CARICOM Summit 2023 Privileges and Immunities Order
Insurance Companies Act
SOR/2023-197
Investments in Permitted Infrastructure Entities Regulations
Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
SOR/2023-195
Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada Assessment of Expenses Regulations
SOR/2023-193
Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
SOR/2023-194
|
Regulations Amending the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Regulations and the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Security of Information Act
SOR/2023-204
Order Amending the Schedule to the Security of Information Act
Special Economic Measures Act
SOR/2023-192
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
SOR/2023-191
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2023:
Mackenzie Valley Resource Management
Act
Canada National Parks Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
- National Parks of Canada Land Use Planning Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act,
1999
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Department of the Environment Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 1, SC 2018, c 12
- Sections 342 to 348, which amend the Insurance Companies Act, in force September 25, 2023 (PC 2023-0906)
Budget Implementation Act, 2019, No. 1, SC 2019, c 29
- Subsections 368(2) and 369(2), which amend the First Nations Financial Transparency Act, in force September 26, 2023 (PC 2023-0916)
Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, SC 2021, c 23
- Section 159, which amends the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act, in force July 1, 2024 (PC 2023-0908)
- Sections 164, 165 and 170 in force January 1, 2024 (PC 2023-0907)
Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10
- Sections 431 to 433, which amend the Canada Business Corporations Act, in force January 22, 2024 (PC 2023-0960)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 23, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21535
Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
- Assessment of Pension Plans Regulations — Basic rate
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality – Iron
- Proposed Residential Indoor Air Quality Guidelines for Benzene
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. DGSO-007-23 — Decision on Conditions of Licence relating to the Provision of Service within the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Subway System
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 07, 2023:
Employment Insurance
Act
Employment Insurance Regulations
- Resolution
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2023-87-09-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Trust and Loan Companies Act
- Raymond James Trust (Canada) and Solus Trust Company Limited — Letters patent of continuance, letters patent of amalgamation, and order to commence and carry on business
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2023:
- Indemnity National Insurance Company — Application to establish a Canadian branch
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 23, 2023:
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
CUSMA Secretariat
- Request for panel review — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2023:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Teck Metals Ltd.
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-010
- Expiry review of order — Seamless carbon or alloy steel oil and gas well casing
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 07, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 101835783RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-011
- Determination — Construction services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Alberta / Alberta
- No entries for this issue
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
Referenced on first reading only
Emergency and Disaster Management Act
|
Provincial Symbols and Honours Amendment Act, 2023
|
Pension Benefits Standards Amendment Act, 2023
|
Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 26, 2023:
Securities Act
BC Reg 211/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 216/2021 — Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 3, 2023:
Court Rules Act
BC Reg 214/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 120/2020 — Provincial Court Family Rules
Financial Administration Act
|
|
Enacts Provincial Sales Tax (Readymix Delivery Charge) Remission Regulation
Tobacco Tax Act
BC Reg 218/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 66/2002 — Tobacco Tax Act Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 10, 2023:
Court Rules Act
|
BC Reg 219/2023
|
Amends BC Regs
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 3, 2023:
Attorney General Statutes (Hague Convention on Child and Family Support) Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 5
- Sections 1 to 4 and 6 to 12 in force March 1, 2024 (BC Reg 213/2023)
Family Law Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 12
- Sections 1, 2, 5, 7 and 21 in force January 15, 2024 (BC Reg 215/2023)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Court of King's Bench Act
Man Reg 143/2023
|
Court of King's Bench Rules, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance Act
NB Reg 2023-54
|
NB Reg 2014-27, amendment
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 27, 2023:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 14- 101 Definitions, and consequential amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, National Instrument 45- 106 Prospectus Exemptions, National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, and National Instrument 94-102 Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions (collectively, the "Amendments").
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 4, 2023:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions relating to Well-Known Seasoned Issuers ("Proposed Amendments").
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 11, 2023:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of the amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators, and changes to its Companion Policy (collectively, the "Amendments").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Mineral Act
NLR 76/23
|
Mineral Regulations (Amendment)
Public Procurement Act
|
|
Public Procurement Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 22, 2023:
Environment Act
NS Reg 160/2023
|
Cap-and-Trade Program Regulations — amendment
|
|
Quantification, Reporting and Verification Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Summary Proceedings Act
|
|
Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|
|
Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 6, 2023:
Medical Act
|
|
Medical Practitioners Regulations — amendment
Personal Health Information Act
|
|
Personal Health Information Regulations — amendment
Personal Health Information Act
|
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
Referenced on first reading only
An Act to enact the Improving Dementia Care in Ontario Act, 2023
|
An Act to amend the Education Act with respect to child sexual abuse prevention and reporting
|
An Act to enact the GO Transit Station Funding Act, 2023 and to amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006
|
An Act to amend the Development Charges Act, 1997 and the St. Thomas - Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023
|
An Act to amend the Connecting Care Act, 2019 with respect to home and community care services and health governance and to make related amendments to other Acts
Regulations / Règlements
Health Protection and Promotion Act
O Reg 323/23
|
Designation of Diseases, amending O Reg 135/18
Pension Benefits Act
|
|
Conversions and Transfers of Assets under Section 80.4 of the Act and Conversions under Section 81.0.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 311/15
|
|
General, amending Reg 909 of RRO 1990
|
|
General, amending Reg 909 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Development Charges Act, 1997
September 28, 2023
Changes to the Definition of an "Affordable Residential Unit" in the Development Charges Act, 1997 for the Purpose of Municipal Development-Related Charge Discounts and Exemptions — Comments by October 28, 2023
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
September 29, 2023
Consultation on the Scope of the Resident Support Personnel Role in Long-Term Care — Comments by November 20, 2023
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
(OEBA)
Electricity Act, 1998 (EA)
Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010 (ECPA)
September 27, 2023
Further Reducing Barriers to Innovation — Comments by October 27, 2023
St. Thomas — Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023
September 28, 2023
Amendments to the St. Thomas - Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023 to Authorize the City of St. Thomas to Provide Assistance as part of the PowerCo. SE Project — Comments by October 28, 2023
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, September 30 2023:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Adoption of OSC Rule 52-503 Exemption from Disclosure of a Specified Financial Measure
- Amendments to National Instrument 14-101 Definitions and consequential amendments
Ontario Gazette, October 07, 2023:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators, and Ontario Securities Commission Rule 25-501 (Commodity Futures Act) Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 7, 2023:
Employment Standards Act
EC2023-840
|
Minimum Wage Order, amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|
|
Summary Proceedings Act Ticket Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
Référencés à la première lecture seulement
Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 21 mars 2023 et modifiant d'autres dispositions
|
Loi sur le recouvrement du coût des soins de santé et des dommages-intérêts liés aux opioïdes
Bills
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 21 March 2023 and amending other provisions
|
Opioid-related Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 octobre 2023:
Code des professions
Décret 1452-2023
|
Règlement sur une activité professionnelle pouvant être exercée par les psychoéducateurs et psychoéducatrices et les psychologues
Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier
Décret 1455-2023
|
L'approbation d'une délégation de fonctions et pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés financiers à l'Organisme canadien de réglementation des investissements
Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec
Décret 1456-2023
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la taxe de vente du Québec
Loi sur les services de santé et les services
sociaux
Loi limitant le recours aux services d'une agence de placement de personnel et à de la main-d'Suvre indépendante dans le secteur de la santé et des services sociaux
Décret 1481-2023
|
Règlement sur le recours aux services des agences de placement de personnel et à de la main-d'Suvre indépendante dans le secteur de la santé et des services sociaux
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 4, 2023:
Professional Code
OC 1452-2023
|
Regulation respecting a professional activity that may be engaged in by psychoeducators and psychologists
Act respecting the regulation of the financialsector financier
OC 1455-2023
|
Approval of a delegation of functions and powers of the Autorité des marchés financiers to the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization
Act respecting the Québec sales tax
|
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Québec sales tax
Act respecting health services and social
services
Act limiting the use of personnel placement agencies' services and independent labour in the health and social services sector
OC 1481-2023
|
Regulation respecting the use of personnel placement agencies' services and independent labour in the health and social services sector
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 octobre 2023:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
- Règlement abrogeant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des architectes
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains contrats de services des organismes publics
- Règlement abrogeant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des ingénieurs
- Règlement abrogeant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des arpenteurs-géomètres
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 octobre 2023:
Code des professions
- Code de déontologie des comptables professionnels agréés
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 4, 2023:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
- Regulation to revoke the Architects' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain service contracts of public bodies
- Regulation to revoke the Engineers' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation
- Regulation to revoke the Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des arpenteurs-géomètres
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 11, 2023:
Professional Code
- Code of ethics of chartered professional accountants
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 septembre 2023:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
AM 2023-13
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 25-102 sur les indices de référence et administrateurs d'indice de référence désign — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-13 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 27, 2023:
Securities Act
MO 2023-13
|
Regulation to amend Regulation 25-102 respecting Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators — Order number V-1.1-2023-13 of the Minister of Finance
Sanctions
26 septembre 2023
- Loi nº 27, Loi modifiant la Loi sur les impôts, la Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec et d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 19
5 octobre 2023
- Loi nº 14, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues — Chapitre nº 20
- Loi nº 29, Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre l'obsolescence programmée et favorisant la durabilité, la réparabilité et l'entretien des biens — Chapitre nº 21
- Loi nº 33, Loi concernant les conventions collectives des constables spéciaux et des gardes du corps du gouvernement du Québec — Chapitre nº 22
Assents
September 26, 2023
- Bill 27, An Act to amend the Taxation Act, the Act respecting the Québec sales tax and other provisions — Chapter No. 19
October 5, 2023
- Bill 14, An Act to amend various provisions relating to public security and to enact the Act to assist in locating missing persons — Chapter No. 20
- Bill 29, An Act to protect consumers from planned obsolescence and to promote the durability, repairability and maintenance of goods — Chapter No. 21
- Bill 33, An Act respecting the collective agreements of the special constables and the bodyguards of the Gouvernement du Québec — Chapter No. 22
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 septembre 2023:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
- Règlement sur la définition de certaines expressions pour l'application de la section IV du chapitre II de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics (Conseil du trésor C.T. 229041)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 octobre 2023:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2024
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 27, 2023:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
- Regulation respecting the definition of certain expressions for the purposes of Division IV of Chapter II of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies (Treasury Board T.B. 229041)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 4, 2023:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2024
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 6, 2023:
The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990
Sask Reg 92/2023
|
The Summary Offences Procedure (Firearms) Amendment Regulations, 2023
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Public Pension and Benefits Administration Corporation Act, SS 2023, c 39
- Act in force October 2, 2023 (OC 499/2023)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 22, 2023:
The Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act
- Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
Referenced on first reading only
|
Act to amend the Environment Act (2023)
|
Act to Amend the Elections Act (2023)
|
Fiduciaries Access to Digital Assets Act
|
Act to amend the Victims of Crime Act (2023)
