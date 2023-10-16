Legislation for the period 09/21 to 10/11

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only

C-56

An Act to amend the Excise Tax Act and the Competition Act

C-318

An Act to amend the Employment Insurance Act and the Canada Labour Code (adoptive and intended parents)

C-323

An Act to amend the Excise Tax Act (mental health services)


Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, September 27, 2023:

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-189

Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations


Canada Gazette, Part II, October 11, 2023:

Broadcasting Act

SOR/2023-203

Online Undertakings Registration Regulations

Canada Evidence Act

SOR/2023-205

Order Amending the Schedule to the Canada Evidence Act

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2023-200

Order 2023-87-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

SOR/2023-201

Order 2023-112-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Foreign Missions and International Organizations Act

SOR/2023-198

Canada-CARICOM Summit 2023 Privileges and Immunities Order

Insurance Companies Act

SOR/2023-197

Investments in Permitted Infrastructure Entities Regulations

Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

SOR/2023-195

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada Assessment of Expenses Regulations

SOR/2023-193

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

SOR/2023-194

Regulations Amending the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Regulations and the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Security of Information Act

SOR/2023-204

Order Amending the Schedule to the Security of Information Act

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-192

Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations

SOR/2023-191

Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2023:

Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act
 Canada National Parks Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

  • National Parks of Canada Land Use Planning Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
 Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

  • Regulations Amending Certain Department of the Environment Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 1, SC 2018, c 12

  • Sections 342 to 348, which amend the Insurance Companies Act, in force September 25, 2023 (PC 2023-0906)

Budget Implementation Act, 2019, No. 1, SC 2019, c 29

  • Subsections 368‍(2) and 369‍(2), which amend the First Nations Financial Transparency Act, in force September 26, 2023 (PC 2023-0916)

Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, SC 2021, c 23

  • Section 159, which amends the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act, in force July 1, 2024 (PC 2023-0908)
  • Sections 164, 165 and 170 in force January 1, 2024 (PC 2023-0907)

Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10

  • Sections 431 to 433, which amend the Canada Business Corporations Act, in force January 22, 2024 (PC 2023-0960)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 23, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 21535

Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

  • Assessment of Pension Plans Regulations — Basic rate

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality – Iron
  • Proposed Residential Indoor Air Quality Guidelines for Benzene

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. DGSO-007-23 — Decision on Conditions of Licence relating to the Provision of Service within the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Subway System

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 07, 2023:

Employment Insurance Act
 Employment Insurance Regulations

  • Resolution

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Order 2023-87-09-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Trust and Loan Companies Act

  • Raymond James Trust (Canada) and Solus Trust Company Limited — Letters patent of continuance, letters patent of amalgamation, and order to commence and carry on business

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2023:

  • Indemnity National Insurance Company — Application to establish a Canadian branch

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 23, 2023:

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Decisions

CUSMA Secretariat

  • Request for panel review — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2023:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — Teck Metals Ltd.

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-010
  • Expiry review of order — Seamless carbon or alloy steel oil and gas well casing

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 07, 2023:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 101835783RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-011
  • Determination — Construction services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

Alberta / Alberta

  • No entries for this issue

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

31

Emergency and Disaster Management Act

32

Provincial Symbols and Honours Amendment Act, 2023

33

Pension Benefits Standards Amendment Act, 2023

34

Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act


Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 26, 2023:

Securities Act

BC Reg 211/2023

Amends BC Reg 216/2021 — Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 3, 2023:

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 214/2023

Amends BC Reg 120/2020 — Provincial Court Family Rules

Financial Administration Act

BC Reg 216/2023

Enacts Provincial Sales Tax (Readymix Delivery Charge) Remission Regulation

Tobacco Tax Act

BC Reg 218/2023

Amends BC Reg 66/2002 — Tobacco Tax Act Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 10, 2023:

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 219/2023

Amends BC Regs
169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules
120/2020 — Provincial Court Family Rules


Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 3, 2023:

Attorney General Statutes (Hague Convention on Child and Family Support) Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 5

  • Sections 1 to 4 and 6 to 12 in force March 1, 2024 (BC Reg 213/2023)

Family Law Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 12

  • Sections 1, 2, 5, 7 and 21 in force January 15, 2024 (BC Reg 215/2023)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Court of King's Bench Act

Man Reg 143/2023

Court of King's Bench Rules, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance Act

NB Reg 2023-54

NB Reg 2014-27, amendment


Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 27, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

  • The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 14- 101 Definitions, and consequential amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, National Instrument 45- 106 Prospectus Exemptions, National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, and National Instrument 94-102 Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions (collectively, the "Amendments").

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 4, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

  • Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions relating to Well-Known Seasoned Issuers ("Proposed Amendments").

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 11, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

  • The adoption of the amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators, and changes to its Companion Policy (collectively, the "Amendments").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Mineral Act

NLR 76/23

Mineral Regulations (Amendment)

Public Procurement Act

NLR 77/23

Public Procurement Regulations (Amendment)


Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 22, 2023:

Environment Act

NS Reg 160/2023

Cap-and-Trade Program Regulations — amendment

NS Reg 161/2023

Quantification, Reporting and Verification Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 156/2023

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

NS Reg 159/2023

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 157/2023

Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

NS Reg 158/2023

Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 6, 2023:

Medical Act

NS Reg 169/2023

Medical Practitioners Regulations — amendment

Personal Health Information Act

NS Reg 168/2023

Personal Health Information Regulations — amendment

Personal Health Information Act

NS Reg 165/2023

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

NS Reg 166/2023

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

NS Reg 167/2023

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

121

An Act to enact the Improving Dementia Care in Ontario Act, 2023

123

An Act to amend the Education Act with respect to child sexual abuse prevention and reporting

131

An Act to enact the GO Transit Station Funding Act, 2023 and to amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006

134

An Act to amend the Development Charges Act, 1997 and the St. Thomas - Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023

135

An Act to amend the Connecting Care Act, 2019 with respect to home and community care services and health governance and to make related amendments to other Acts


Regulations / Règlements

Health Protection and Promotion Act

O Reg 323/23

Designation of Diseases, amending O Reg 135/18

Pension Benefits Act

O Reg 319/23

Conversions and Transfers of Assets under Section 80.4 of the Act and Conversions under Section 81.0.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 311/15

O Reg 320/23

General, amending Reg 909 of RRO 1990

O Reg 321/23

General, amending Reg 909 of RRO 1990


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Development Charges Act, 1997

September 28, 2023
Changes to the Definition of an "Affordable Residential Unit" in the Development Charges Act, 1997 for the Purpose of Municipal Development-Related Charge Discounts and Exemptions — Comments by October 28, 2023

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

September 29, 2023
Consultation on the Scope of the Resident Support Personnel Role in Long-Term Care — Comments by November 20, 2023

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 (OEBA)
 Electricity Act, 1998 (EA)
Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010 (ECPA)

September 27, 2023
Further Reducing Barriers to Innovation — Comments by October 27, 2023

St. Thomas — Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023

September 28, 2023
Amendments to the St. Thomas - Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023 to Authorize the City of St. Thomas to Provide Assistance as part of the PowerCo. SE Project — Comments by October 28, 2023

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, September 30 2023:

Ontario Securities Commission

  • Adoption of OSC Rule 52-503 Exemption from Disclosure of a Specified Financial Measure
  • Amendments to National Instrument 14-101 Definitions and consequential amendments

Ontario Gazette, October 07, 2023:

Ontario Securities Commission

  • Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators, and Ontario Securities Commission Rule 25-501 (Commodity Futures Act) Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 7, 2023:

Employment Standards Act

EC2023-840

Minimum Wage Order, amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

EC2023-842

Summary Proceedings Act Ticket Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement

35

Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 21 mars 2023 et modifiant d'autres dispositions

36

Loi sur le recouvrement du coût des soins de santé et des dommages-intérêts liés aux opioïdes


Bills

Referenced on first reading only

35

An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 21 March 2023 and amending other provisions

36

Opioid-related Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act


Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 octobre 2023:

Code des professions

Décret 1452-2023

Règlement sur une activité professionnelle pouvant être exercée par les psychoéducateurs et psychoéducatrices et les psychologues

Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier

Décret 1455-2023

L'approbation d'une délégation de fonctions et pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés financiers à l'Organisme canadien de réglementation des investissements

Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec

Décret 1456-2023

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la taxe de vente du Québec

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
 Loi limitant le recours aux services d'une agence de placement de personnel et à de la main-d'Suvre indépendante dans le secteur de la santé et des services sociaux

Décret 1481-2023

Règlement sur le recours aux services des agences de placement de personnel et à de la main-d'Suvre indépendante dans le secteur de la santé et des services sociaux


Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 4, 2023:

Professional Code

OC 1452-2023

Regulation respecting a professional activity that may be engaged in by psychoeducators and psychologists

Act respecting the regulation of the financialsector financier

OC 1455-2023

Approval of a delegation of functions and powers of the Autorité des marchés financiers to the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization

Act respecting the Québec sales tax

OC 1456-2023

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Québec sales tax

Act respecting health services and social services
 Act limiting the use of personnel placement agencies' services and independent labour in the health and social services sector

OC 1481-2023

Regulation respecting the use of personnel placement agencies' services and independent labour in the health and social services sector


Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 octobre 2023:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

  • Règlement abrogeant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des architectes
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains contrats de services des organismes publics
  • Règlement abrogeant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des ingénieurs
  • Règlement abrogeant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des arpenteurs-géomètres

Code des professions

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions et modalités de vente des médicaments

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 octobre 2023:

Code des professions

  • Code de déontologie des comptables professionnels agréés

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 4, 2023:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

  • Regulation to revoke the Architects' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain service contracts of public bodies
  • Regulation to revoke the Engineers' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation
  • Regulation to revoke the Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des arpenteurs-géomètres

Professional Code

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medications

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 11, 2023:

Professional Code

  • Code of ethics of chartered professional accountants

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 septembre 2023:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2023-13

Règlement modifiant le Règlement 25-102 sur les indices de référence et administrateurs d'indice de référence désign — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-13 du ministre des Finances


Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 27, 2023:

Securities Act

MO 2023-13

Regulation to amend Regulation 25-102 respecting Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators — Order number V-1.1-2023-13 of the Minister of Finance


Sanctions

26 septembre 2023

  • Loi nº 27, Loi modifiant la Loi sur les impôts, la Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec et d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 19

5 octobre 2023

  • Loi nº 14, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues — Chapitre nº 20
  • Loi nº 29, Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre l'obsolescence programmée et favorisant la durabilité, la réparabilité et l'entretien des biens — Chapitre nº 21
  • Loi nº 33, Loi concernant les conventions collectives des constables spéciaux et des gardes du corps du gouvernement du Québec — Chapitre nº 22

Assents

September 26, 2023

  • Bill 27, An Act to amend the Taxation Act, the Act respecting the Québec sales tax and other provisions — Chapter No. 19

October 5, 2023

  • Bill 14, An Act to amend various provisions relating to public security and to enact the Act to assist in locating missing persons — Chapter No. 20
  • Bill 29, An Act to protect consumers from planned obsolescence and to promote the durability, repairability and maintenance of goods — Chapter No. 21
  • Bill 33, An Act respecting the collective agreements of the special constables and the bodyguards of the Gouvernement du Québec — Chapter No. 22

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 septembre 2023:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

  • Règlement sur la définition de certaines expressions pour l'application de la section IV du chapitre II de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics (Conseil du trésor C.T. 229041)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 octobre 2023:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

  • Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2024
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 27, 2023:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

  • Regulation respecting the definition of certain expressions for the purposes of Division IV of Chapter II of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies (Treasury Board T.B. 229041)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 4, 2023:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

  • Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2024
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 6, 2023:

The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990

Sask Reg 92/2023

The Summary Offences Procedure (Firearms) Amendment Regulations, 2023


Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Public Pension and Benefits Administration Corporation Act, SS 2023, c 39

  • Act in force October 2, 2023 (OC 499/2023)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 22, 2023:

The Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act

  • Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

28

Act to amend the Environment Act (2023)

29

Act to Amend the Elections Act (2023)

31

Fiduciaries Access to Digital Assets Act

32

Act to amend the Victims of Crime Act (2023)


