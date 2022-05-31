Nathan writes: "In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Western countries and their allies have weaponized the global financial system to target the worldwide assets of Russia and its wealthy oligarchs."

"The nature and extent of the financial tools being deployed by Western countries and their allies have been understandable described as 'weaponizing the financial and payments system.'"

"In the face of the increased risks of facilitating money laundering or similar financial misconduct resulting from pressures arising from Russia's ongoing aggression, businesses in would be well served to ensure they are taking the steps required to understand and respond to the rapidly-evolving landscape in order to mitigate those risks."

The full article can be found on page 73 of the issue.

Nathan Shaheen writes in Thought Leaders 4 FIRE Magazine Issue 9 - FIRE International 2022 Vilamoura Edition.

