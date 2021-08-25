NDP Vows to Get 'Big Money' Out of Canada's Housing Market

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh was in Burnaby on Wednesday announcing his party's affordable housing plan. The plan includes 'going after big money investors' by placing a 20% tax on the sale of homes to foreign buyers. The NDP platform also pledges to:

Build 500,000 homes over the next decade;

Waive the federal portion of GST/HST on the construction of new affordable rental units;

Re-introduce 30-year mortgages for first-time home buyers; and,

Doubling the Home Buyer's Tax Credit to $1500.

Earlier this week, as part of the Conservative Party's platform, Erin O'Toole announced his own plan to address housing prices, including:

Banning foreign investors from buying homes for a two year period;

Amending the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act, to halt money-laundering in Canadian real estate markets; and,

Once they are released, implementing at the federal level the recommendations of the provincial Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia.

O'Toole Announces Anti-Corruption Plan

Speaking from Quebec City, Erin O'Toole announced he would introduce an Anti-Corruption Act to "secure accountability for ethical misconduct" and "close loopholes in lobbying to enhance transparency." The Conservative Party's Anti-Corruption Act would:

Increase the maximum monetary penalty under the Conflict of Interest Act from the current $500 to $50,000. A fine would be proportionate to (i) the severity of the contravention and (ii) the public office holder's history and personal net worth.

Prohibit MPs from collecting speaking fees.

Remove the current 20% threshold for registration of in-house lobbying.

Ban lobbying on behalf of an entity that is the subject of a criminal proceeding, in relation to that proceeding.

The Conservative plan also proposes a Foreign Agents Registry Act, which would require the registration of individuals engaged in lobbying, policy development, advertising and grassroots mobilization as agents of foreign governments, companies, organizations and individuals. Note that direct lobbying and grassroots lobbying on behalf of foreign clients are already subject to registration under the Lobbying Act.

Trudeau Announces New Funding to Combat Forest Fires

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Vancouver on Wednesday, announcing federal support to combat forest fires. The Prime Minister stated that a re-elected Liberal government would invest $50 million to train 1,000 new firefighters and $450 million to allow provinces to purchase new equipment ahead of next year's forest fire season.

Bloc Québécois Seek More Control Over Borders

Yves-François Blanchet argued that Quebec should have more autonomy over the border on Wednesday. Criticizing the Liberal government's border measures throughout the pandemic, the Bloc Québécois leader stated that Quebec deserves clear, fast and efficient protocols in the event of a pandemic emergency.

O'Toole Releases Contrat avec les Québécois et les Québécoises

On Wednesday evening, O'Toole formally launched his party's Contrat avec les Québécois et les Québécoises. Its pledges include:

Increase Quebec's powers over immigration;

Work with Quebec to apply its Bill 101, the Charter of the French language, to federally regulated businesses;

Respect the right of Quebec to pass its own language and culture laws;

Negotiate the establishment of a single tax return for Quebec; and,

Ensure predictable, stable, and unconditional federal health transfers.

Vaccine Debate Continues

Green Party leader Annamie Paul entered the debate over mandatory vaccines on Wednesday. Paul stated there are "people who are unable to get vaccinated for legitimate reasons," including medical conditions, religious or cultural convictions, and called on the Liberals to provide information on how their plan will accommodate these individuals.

Earlier in the day, Jagmeet Singh reiterated that federal workers who are required to get vaccines, but choose not to, should no longer hold their position.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister addressed the issue of vaccination of travellers, stating: "Unless people have a medical exception, they will not be able to board a plane or a train in Canada, if they are unvaccinated."

Abacus Poll Has Liberals Leading by 5 Points, but Losing Ground

A new poll by Abacus Data conducted from August 12 to 16 has the Liberal Party losing ground, but still 5 points ahead of the Conservatives. According to the poll, if an election were held now, the Liberals would win 33% of the vote; the Conservatives 28%; the NDP 22%, and the Green Party 5%. This translates to a loss of 4 points for the Liberals nationally, and a gain of 2 points for the NDP. In Quebec, the Liberals lead the Bloc Québécois 34% to 31%, respectively -- a significant 9 point gain for Yves-François Blanchet's team.

