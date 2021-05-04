ARTICLE

Introduction

As new technology introduces new means of transferring funds and generates unprecedented volumes of transactions globally, regulators are watching closely as opportunities for illicit transactions also emerge.

To address these and other related developments, a number of amendments to the regulations under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA) were published in the Canada Gazette in 2019 and 2020, the bulk of which will come into force on June 1, 2021. Taken together, these amendments effect a sizeable overhaul of the anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing (AML/ATF) regulatory landscape in Canada.

Osler's Financial Services Regulatory Group has developed a client guide with a focus on the changes coming into force on June 1 that will be of most interest to entities with obligations under the PCMLTFA. The guide is divided into two parts: Part 1 sets out changes of general application while Part 2 sets out sector-specific changes.

At a high level, the changes coming into force on June 1 touch on the following areas:

new virtual currency obligations for all reporting entities

new definitions under the PCMLTFA

identification and reporting obligations regarding politically exposed persons and heads of international organizations

obligations for foreign money services businesses

prepaid card obligations for financial entities

beneficial ownership reporting obligations for all reporting entities

recordkeeping and reporting changes for all reporting entities

large cash or virtual currency transaction reporting

business relationship screening requirements

ongoing monitoring requirements

Download the guide: Anti-money laundering in Canada: A guide to the June 1, 2021 changes

Structure of this guide

Part 1 sets out changes of general application that will apply to all Reporting Entity sectors as of June 1, 2021. Part 2 sets out sector-specific changes that apply to certain Reporting Entity sectors as of June 1, 2021. Please note that we have not identified every change; the focus of this guide is rather on those changes that will be most important to entities with obligations under the PCMLTFA.

Part 1: Changes affecting all reporting entities