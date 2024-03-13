Mining in the Courts, Vol. XIV

The 14th annual edition of Mining in the Courts provides a one-stop annual update on legal developments impacting the mining industry (available in English only). In addition to providing summaries of many of the most important cases, this edition contains articles with our insights on current legal trends and what we think the industry can expect to face in the coming year.

Topics covered in this edition include:

Aboriginal Law;

Administrative Law;

Bankruptcy and Insolvency;

Civil Procedures;

Class Actions;

Contracts;

Criminal Law

Environmental Law;

Injunctions and Real Property;

Labour and Employment;

Municipal;

Securities and Shareholder Disputes;

Surface Rights and Access to Minerals;

Tax; and

Torts

Special thanks to the following students for their assistance on the publication: Vincent Couto, Eric Driver, Laura Fernz, Katherine Griffin, Erin Jackes, Tanner Lorenson, Kyra McGovern, Nico Rullmann, Declan Sakuls, Sharan Sandal, Dustin Seguin, Sarah Xu, and Matthew Yensen.

