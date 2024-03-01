On January 25, 2024, the Republic of Kazakhstan opened an Honorary Consulate in Vancouver.

The goals of the consulate include attracting more investment to Kazakhstan and expanding trade and economic cooperation with Canada. Kazakhstan is among the top 10 countries with significant mineral resources, offering numerous opportunities for Canadian mining supply and services (MSS) companies of varied expertise.

Darren Klinck, President of Arras Minerals Corp., was appointed to serve as Honorary Consul for Kazakhstan. Vancouver-based MLT Aikins lawyer Mahdi Shams represents Arras Minerals and attended the opening ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada, H.E. Dauletbek Kussainov; the Minister of State for Trade of British Columbia, the Honorable Jagrup Brar; and representatives of the diplomatic corps and business circles. Here is the original news item.

"The Honorary Consulate General's establishment symbolizes the strengthened ties between British Colombia and the Republic of Kazakhstan, heralding a new era of trade, cultural exchange and mutual prosperity. The presence of Kazakhstan's Honorary Consulate General in British Columbia is a testament to our valued relationship and the beginning of enhanced bilateral cooperation," said Minister Brar.

"The MLT Aikins team is thrilled to see Darren receiving this well-deserved recognition. We look forward to continuing to work with Arras Minerals on exciting copper and gold projects in Kazakhstan," said Mahdi.

Three Honorary Consulates of Kazakhstan now operate in Canada's western provinces.

Arras Minerals Corp.

Arras Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ARK) is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project. The company has established the third-largest licence package in the country prospective for copper and gold (behind Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group). In December 2023, Arras and Teck Resources entered into a Strategic Exploration Alliance covering a portion of the company's regional licence package in which Teck will solely fund an initial US$5 million generative exploration phase.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.