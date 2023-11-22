Catch up on Dentons' Global Mining Centre of Excellence Learning Session and hear from Leanne C. Krawchuk, KC talk about Royalty Agreements and Streaming Agreements.

This session provides an overview of the structure of royalty agreements versus streaming agreements in the mining sector, with a focus on the complexities of the latter. We discuss streaming agreement key contractual terms, including the concept of a "deposit", deliveries and purchase prices for refined minerals, and security. You will gain valuable insights to assist you in drafting streaming agreements, and also obtain an understanding of the economic rationale for certain key provisions and concepts.

Led by Leanne C. Krawchuk, KC, this video also covers a few noteworthy concepts and novel twists such as:

deposit return thresholds;

stream buy-down options;

hybrid deal structures; and

payment methods.

