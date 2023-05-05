Canada:
Hercules Silver Corp. Closes $5.75 Million Brokered Private Placement
On April 20, 2023, Hercules Silver Corp. ("Hercules
Silver") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FWB: 8Q7) announced that
it had closed its previously announced brokered private placement
offering of units for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,750,000,
including the full exercise of the agents' option.
The offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as part of a
syndicate of agents including Research Capital Corporation and 3L
Capital Inc.
Hercules Silver is a junior mining company focused on the
exploration and development of the 100% owned Hercules Silver
Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho.
Gowling WLG advised Hercules Silver with respect to this
transaction with a team that included Peter Simeon, Tara Amiri,
James Stewart and paralegal Toni Vodola, assisted by student-at-law
Natalia Mioduszewski.
