On April 20, 2023, Hercules Silver Corp. ("Hercules Silver") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FWB: 8Q7) announced that it had closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering of units for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,750,000, including the full exercise of the agents' option.

The offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as part of a syndicate of agents including Research Capital Corporation and 3L Capital Inc.

Hercules Silver is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho.

Gowling WLG advised Hercules Silver with respect to this transaction with a team that included Peter Simeon, Tara Amiri, James Stewart and paralegal Toni Vodola, assisted by student-at-law Natalia Mioduszewski.

