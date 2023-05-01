With the increasingly ambitious global energy transition, the demand for metals used in emerging energy technologies continues to surge. Canada is taking steps to promote the development of these critical resources as it looks to capitalize on this swell in demand, proposing new tax credits and incentives to help explorers and miners compete in this space on provincial, national and global levels.

To help give you a clearer picture of this landscape, McCarthy Tétrault's Energy & Resources Industry experts authored the article Energy transition and critical minerals in Canada, appearing in the April 2023 issue of "Financier Worldwide."

The article explores whether the steps Canada and its provinces have taken to address the entire value chain of critical minerals will positively impact mining projects in Canada through the lens of the following key topics:

Canadian critical minerals strategy

Ontario's critical mineral strategy

Alberta's new critical minerals regulation

Project development and financing impact

To view the original article click here

