On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Gardiner Roberts LLP hosted distinguished guests from Brazil, Finland, and Atlantic Canada during the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention. PDAC is a national association that represents the mineral exploration and development industry in Canada. It was founded in 1932, and its membership includes exploration and mining companies, prospectors, geoscientists, investors, and other stakeholders involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

The annual convention is considered the premier event for the mineral exploration and mining industry and features a range of sessions, workshops, and exhibits covering topics such as exploration, investment, technology, and sustainability. During the Breakfast Conference, many attendees shared their experiences and learned about new developments in the industry, while also having the ability to explore potential business opportunities.

The PDAC Breakfast Conference was organized by Gardiner Roberts lawyers Eliane Leal da Silva and Barbara Doherty. Other Gardiner Roberts lawyers, Arlene O'Neill, Kathleen Skerrett, and Heather Zordel, along with Eliane played an essential role in facilitating the event – from setting the tone with Kathleen's opening remarks and sharing the firm's expertise and services to industry professionals, to keeping the attendees engaged with Eliane's remarks throughout the speakers' series.

The keynote speakers featured Tiago de Mattos Silva, from William Freire Advogados Associados representing the Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada ("CCBC"), Ed Moriarity from Mining Industry NL representing Atlantic Canada, Katerina Ioannou from Business Finland and Robert Cook and James Black from Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The presentations were observed by 85+ attendees, including mining stakeholders, government representatives, investors and service providers to the mining industry. Overall, the event provided a unique opportunity for mining companies to meet with investors and other stakeholders from among others the CCBC, Atlantic Canada, Opportunities New Brunswick ("ONB"), the CSE and Business Finland.

As well, Gardiner Roberts LLP had the honour to receive Tom MacFarlane, Deputy Minister at the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, who shared with attendees mining opportunities in the maritime region.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Arlene and Heather who promoted the networking opportunities and open-ended discussions for all attendees. The networking and discussions that took place created a relaxed atmosphere which led to meaningful connections and relationship-building throughout the course of the event.

In summary, the Gardiner Roberts PDAC Breakfast played an important role of PDAC in promoting the mineral exploration and development industry in Canada and providing a valuable resource for global investors looking to capitalize on opportunities in this sector.

