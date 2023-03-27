On March 13, 2023, multi-disciplinary engineering services firm BESTECH, a division of BESTECH Canada Limited, announced the acquisition of W.G. Spencer Engineering Inc., a firm which specializes in mechanical and electrical engineering for the mining industry.

BESTECH, headquartered in Sudbury, Ontario, is comprised of five divisions: Mining; Power; Electrical, Automation and Instrumentation; Mechanical; and Structural.

Joining BESTECH's existing divisions, SpencerEngineering – Hoist division – will bring additional expertise in hoists, hoist control systems, brake systems, service and production hoist plants, electrical and mechanical systems, and all auxiliary systems used in support of hoisting plant operations.

Gowling WLG advised BESTECH with respect to this acquisition with a team that included Lorraine Mastersmith, Michael La Sorda, Daniel Scott and Brendan Goodman (corporate) and Amy Derickx and Melanie Polowin (employment); assisted by student-at-law Ian Therrien.

